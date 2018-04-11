Rich in Diamonds

× Expand illustration by Timothy Cook

Some of my earliest memories of pure joy involve going to a baseball field.

I would tag along with my older brother, Mike, who played ball at Bethlehem Little League. When I started going to his games at age 4 in the summer of 1983, I was one of those kids behind the field, either playing cup ball or hot box — only taking breaks to ask my mother for a quarter to buy a snow cone. That field, behind Johnson Elementary School in Henrico County, became my world for the next decade. I started playing baseball when I was 6 years old and didn’t stop until my final game at J.R. Tucker High School, 11 years later, in the spring of 1996.

Last fall, things came full circle as I watched my 3-year-old son, Cameron, play on his first T-ball team.

As we approach another opening day, I am reminded of the role that baseball has played in my life and why the game matters to so many. Like it was for me in the ‘80s, baseball will be a development tool for my son. I can use my time at the field to teach him about such heroes as Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, Curt Flood and Roberto Clemente. Civil rights and immigration history can be taught through baseball just as easily as in a school classroom. I can also use that time to teach Cameron about teamwork, healthy conditioning and the dangers of steroids and other harmful substances.

Even the municipal issues involved in where to play baseball — such as zoning, government funding and regional cooperation — can become teaching moments. The longtime goal of building a new stadium has proven to be a major challenge for our city and region. Since reaching a 2016 agreement to collaborate on the project, Virginia Commonwealth University and the Richmond Flying Squirrels “continue to work as good partners toward building a new ballpark,” according to a recent joint statement. I hope the matter gets resolved this year and minor league baseball remains in Richmond for years to come.

We have a rich baseball history, dating back to 1884, when the Richmond Virginians joined the Eastern League, and with a plethora of outlets for all ages, there’s no excuse not to enjoy America’s pastime. Here are my recommendations for discovering Richmond baseball at its best.

Start young.

About 10 years ago, my good friend Billy King and I were living the single life in The Fan. In the spring, we’d take our exercise routine to Byrd Park and occasionally stop at the two Little League fields between the tennis courts and John B. Cary Elementary School to watch Richmond Little League practices or games. Soon, I found myself going to the field just to watch the games. Those random visits motivated Billy and me to volunteer to coach a team the next spring. We started as assistant coaches for the Minor League Rockies, made up of players 8 to 10 years old and stayed until our kids turned 12. Young people have a way of making the simplest thing feel amazing. I found myself actually get excited for a strike — not a strikeout, but when the pitcher threw one strike. Next time you’re around a local Little League in the spring, go take a look. It’s worth it.

Check out a high school rivalry.

Amazing players, talented teams and rivalries that date back decades have been a constant in the region. The cream of the crop in recent years has been Hanover High School. They seem to be loaded with Division 1 pitching prospects every year and that pitching has led them to Virginia State High School League championships in 2013, ’14 and ’16. The Hawks should be on your must-see list. Also check out a game between traditional rivals Mills Godwin and Douglas Freeman in Henrico or even a newer rivalry such as Glen Allen versus Deep Run.

Give it the old college try.

Though it pains me to say this as a Virginia Commonwealth University graduate, watching a game at the University of Richmond is among the best baseball experiences in town. As a high school student, I used to drive to Pitt Field to see future Major League Baseball all-star Sean Casey play.

Take a trip to Funnville.

When the Braves left Richmond in 2008, like many in the city I was angry. I thought we'd never recover from that devastating loss. But in the spring of 2010, baseball was back. The Squirrels have brought top talent to Richmond — including MLB all-star and Gold Glove winner Joe Panik and other players who are enjoying successful careers in the majors. Led by Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Todd “Parney” Parnell, the Squirrels have embraced Richmond as a community partner. In January, the team went even further with the announcement of “Funnville” — a concept presented through logos, specialty uniforms, concession items, a 60-foot-wide inflatable archway to be displayed on game days, ballpark upgrades and a Flying Squirrels emoji keyboard for social media-savvy fans. The Squirrels’ home opener is April 13. I can’t wait to see you there.

Marc Cheatham is the creator of The Cheats Movement, dedicated to Richmond’s hip-hop culture and civic engagement.