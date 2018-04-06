Radio Play

× Expand illustration by Sarah Butler

Charlottesville-based WNRN’s boosted radio frequency at 88.5 FM brings more adult alternative music, bluegrass, blues and Americana to Richmond airwaves.

The independent, public, music-focused station’s three-and-a-half-year expansion process included buying 1590 AM to allow WNRN to deliver signals by satellite.

“We play a lot of the bands that come to The National as well as classic rock musicians who come out with new music,” says General Manager and Program Director Mark Keefe.

In another recent change, Community Idea Stations’ WCVE 88.9 FM began simulcasting on two new FM frequencies: WWLB 93.1 and WBBT 107.3.

Lisa Tait, WCVE’s vice president for development and communications, says the schedule —NPR programs augmented by local news reports, with classical music during the day and jazz in the evening — will continue on all three stations through June. Then, WCVE 88.9 FM will cut out the music to become an all-news and talk format with more national news shows.

“We are continuing to increase local news during ‘Morning Edition’ and ‘All Things Considered’ and [hiring] additional news reporters,” Tait says.

On the other frequencies, expect more classical and jazz from local and national music hosts. Listen for blues, folk and Americana on the weekends.