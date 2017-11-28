Mother Christmas

× Expand 2017 Henrico Christmas Mother Gay Rudis (Photo courtesy Henrico Christmas Mother)

The Henrico Christmas Mother organization is in its 75th year of spreading Christmas joy to those in need. The nonprofit supplies clothing, food, gift cards and toys to county residents who are otherwise unable to provide a Christmas celebration for their families (see below for items most needed).

Tuckahoe resident Gay Rudis is the face for the current campaign, serving as the 2017 Henrico Christmas Mother. Rudis is a pioneer in information technology in Richmond. She’s twice overcome diagnoses of breast cancer and has been active with breast cancer nonprofits and other community care groups. She talked with us recently about her volunteer work, her career and her cats.

Richmond magazine: What inspires you to be involved with community outreach programs and how are they important to you?

Gay Rudis: Since childhood, I have always been an active volunteer. Growing up in a low income neighborhood, I knew folks personally that needed help, not just at Christmas, but throughout the year. I remember visiting elderly housebound neighbors at Christmas. Generally, we brought a small gift plus a stocking filled with candy, fruit, and nuts. I remember how these small gestures seemed to brighten their day. At that time, I did not realize our real gift was just visiting them and acknowledging their life. And, of course, we sang Christmas carols. When I look for volunteer opportunities, I want to make sure it makes a difference in someone’s life. This personal interaction is very important to me.

RM: With more than 37 years in information technology, how did that line of work affect who you are as a person?

Rudis: Computers were really just getting started back in 1970 so I was able to learn from the ground up. (It’s a) foundation that I still use today to help me with many tasks. It improved my ability to lead a team even through a stressful time. It improved my customer relations skills as I was often the first one to contact management and clients when a crisis, such as a power outage, occurred. I learned that often the client’s frustration is not just with the situation, but also not being kept informed. This is a skill that I use in my everyday life.

RM: What encouraged you to join the Henrico Christmas Mother organization?

Rudis: In 2011, an insert in my Henrico water bill made me aware of the program and that they were looking for volunteers and for people or organizations to sponsor families. I immediately called and signed up to be a sponsor for a disabled adult. The gratitude of the person that I sponsored helped me to realize what a difference one person can make. So, of course, I volunteered again in 2012 and then was asked to join the council in 2013.

RM: How has being a two-time survivor of breast cancer affected your lifestyle?

Rudis: I was first diagnosed at the age of 43 and underwent surgery (lumpectomy), chemotherapy, and radiation. It was through my journey with breast cancer that I found my voice and passion to educate and advocate with and for others. My second diagnosis occurred when I was 55. This time I opted for a mastectomy and also had chemo. I am very grateful to the women and men that participate in clinical trials as they helped pave the path for me and others. I try to live a healthy lifestyle including exercise and to enjoy each day for the gift that it is.

RM: What other organizations are you active in and what roles do you play there?

Rudis: I have been active in both the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation and National Breast Cancer Coalition. I serve on the advocacy and education/events committees for the Virginia foundation and I do numerous presentations each year on breast cancer awareness. I am also a team leader for the national group’s National Lobby Day. I also volunteer at Health Brigade (formerly Fan Free Clinic), where I assist with administrative tasks in their mental health department. I also volunteer with the Henrico Humane Society helping to get cats adopted to their forever homes.

RM: What do you do to relax when you aren't working within the community?

Rudis: I love the beach and could easily be a beach bum. In fact, I already have a trip planned to Florida in January to relax after the busy 2017 Christmas season. I am an avid reader and love to get deep tissue massages.

RM: What is your favorite food during the holidays?

Rudis: Traditional foods like turkey and all the fixings. I miss my mom’s stuffing that she only made at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Of course, now I wish I had watched her more closely so I could duplicate her recipe.

RM: What are your cats’ names?

Rudis: Tony The Tiger, Mia Maria, Alice, Orange Crush and Muskrat Sam.