Traffic Transformation

Cones, crews and combined travel lanes have largely defined transit down Broad Street for the past 16 months, as the $64.9 million GRTC Pulse corridor construction continues rumbling along. The 7.6-mile-long, 15-stop bus rapid transit route will zip an estimated 3,500 daily riders down Broad and Main Streets, from Willow Lawn to Rocketts Landing, once it’s finished — which, contractually, needs to happen by June 30, 2018.

When the BRT does go into effect, the regular GRTC bus system will simultaneously launch a new network of routes through the city, and all buses will no longer run from the hours of 1 to 3 a.m. As for parking? All on-street parking will be prohibited 24/7 between Fourth Street and 14th Street to accommodate curb-running, exclusive bus-only lanes.

× Expand Click upper-right corner to expand.