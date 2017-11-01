From the Editor: People of Richmond

We try to be your insider’s guide to who and what makes the region tick — whether it’s explaining where the money went on a project or who is in line for a position. This month, our deep dive into who runs our region’s nonprofits and who is behind the restaurants that put us on a national stage fit that bill. But I also want to turn the table and give you a glimpse inside our often loud Broad Street newsroom — a boisterous bus stop and front courtyard coupled with BRT construction and two employees who love the phone intercom add to our daily antics.

On the food coverage front, we officially welcome Todd Kliman as our editor-at-large. Not only will he work with our food writing team, he will coach other section reporters as they craft their stories. Look for his work in “Best Food Writing 2017,” published in late October. And to find out why he thinks we have some of the best restaurants in the country, turn to his piece on page 87.

Another member of our new food editing team is Dina Weinstein, who moved here with her family in July from Miami. Dina had been advising Miami Dade College journalism students in between freelancing but now comes back to reporting and editing full time.

On the news side, we have VCU graduate and former Commonwealth Times Editor Sarah King joining us as our news reporter and assistant editor. She’ll be teamed with Executive Editor Tina Eshleman. Look for Sarah at public meetings throughout the region.

We also welcome back Chad Anderson as copy editor-at-large (and yes, he is one of the two who love that intercom — he couldn’t wait to get on and announce, “People of Earth, I am here to read your proofs.”) Chad, who moved to Richmond in 2002, served as our longtime executive editor. We are thrilled to have him and his mad skills three days a week.

No one is happier to have Chad back than Harry Kollatz Jr. The two instituted something called the “man-date,” which was their shorthand for a walk for whatever libation or candy bar would get them through the late afternoon. Look for them to reprise their duet of “Ring of Fire” in December for what will be, no doubt, the hammiest of holiday Hamaganzas ever in honor of Donny “Dirt Woman” Corker, who passed away in September and always had a role in the fundraiser for FeedMore.

Do I hear “Burns, burns, burns” coming over the intercom?