Wheel Life

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among 15- to 20-year-olds in the United States, taking nearly 3,000 lives annually, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Taking action to keep teens safe while driving, the Ford Motor Company Fund, the Governors Highway Safety Association and a panel of safety experts created Ford Driving Skills for Life in 2003.

Coming to Richmond Raceway April 28 and 29, the Ford Driving Skills for Life course is designed for area high school students with a learner's permit or driver's license. A partnership with the Department of Motor Vehicles, the program gives teens hands-on training and assistance to improve their skills in hazard recognition, vehicle handling, speed and space management, braking and stopping distances, reaction time, and avoiding the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.

“We are excited to bring our global award-winning program to Richmond,” James Graham, global manager for Ford Driving Skills for Life, says. “We look forward to expanding our efforts to help reduce the number of crashes and fatalities through real-world training and teaching improved decision-making skills. Partnering with our Virginia Ford dealers and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, we believe we are making a substantial contribution to safer driving for local students and parents in the Richmond metro area.”

Up to 400 young people will have the opportunity to learn from professional drivers on driving in hazardous conditions, recovering from under- and oversteering in front and rear-wheel drive vehicles, avoiding being rear-ended, and minimizing distractions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that teen drivers 16 to 19 years old are three times more likely to crash than a driver 20 years old and older. With teen drivers exhibiting risky behavior that increases the odds of an accident, the Ford Driving Skills for Life course aims to improve driving skills in areas that are critical factors in more than 60 percent of vehicle crashes.

To emphasize the repercussions of drunk driving through simulation, a "drunk suit" will be available for students to try as well as a suit that simulates drugged driving. A "hangover suit" is also available to demonstrate that the morning after can be just as dangerous as a night of partying.

“This program is acclaimed for helping participating teens learn effective driving habits through hands-on experience with highly trained instructors,” says Richard Holcomb, commissioner of the Virginia DMV and the governor’s highway safety representative. “Our hope is that students will share what they’ve learned with parents and friends to spread the message about the importance of safe driving.”

Spots in the free skills course, scheduled for April 28 and 29 at Richmond Raceway, are limited. Visit drivingskillsforlife.com for more information and to register.