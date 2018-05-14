Flip to the Back: Willie Harris

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Snead

The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ new manager played for six major league teams and scored the winning run in the Chicago White Sox’s 2005 World Series victory. Willie Harris, 39, returned to professional baseball two years ago after coaching a United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) team in Florida, where he lives with his wife, Trey, and three children. Before joining the Squirrels in February, Harris managed the Winston-Salem Dash, a Single-A affiliate of the White Sox.

You’re from Cairo, Georgia, the birthplace of Jackie Robinson, the first African-American major league player. Were you aware of him as kid? Not at all. Jackie was born there, but his mom left when he was 3 and moved to California.

Your uncle Ernest Riles was a major league player. Was he a big influence on you? Definitely, a huge influence on my life. Once he retired, he had a little Sunday-league team. I was the youngest player by far. The talent level was high, lots of people [attended] the games. I played in it from age 15 to my junior year in college.

You spent a month or so with the Richmond Braves in 2007 — any fond memories from that time? We had a really good team that year, in ’07. And I remember it being very cold.

“The main thing is always being ready so you don’t have to get ready.”

What’s the biggest change in the game since you were playing? It’s more of a numbers game now; that 25th guy on the roster who’s been working really hard to make a team, he gets overlooked because his numbers don’t match what the studies say they should be. I think sabermetrics is important, but it doesn’t measure potential.

How helpful is it to be able to flash a World Series ring when you’re telling someone to take extra batting practice? [Laughs.] It says you’ve been through the fire. You know what a winning team looks like. I think that speaks volumes.

What’s the best way to prepare for a game? The main thing is always being ready so you don’t have to get ready. Athletic ability is obviously there for these guys with the Double-A level.

Who are the Flying Squirrels players to watch? I think we should keep an eye on Aramís García, catcher; Jonah Arenado, third baseman; Ryan Howard, our shortstop; and Shaun Anderson, who’s a really good pitcher.

Do you have a role model? Someone who inspires you? My mother [Geraldine]. She’s very resilient, a very straightforward lady. She’s always been there for me.

What would you like your next move to be? The dream is to be a major league manager. I understand you have to go through the ranks. My main objective is helping these kids right now.