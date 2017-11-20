Flip to the Back: Robert Gray

× Expand Photo source: Courtesy Robert Gray

When we talked, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe’s chief was on his way back from Las Vegas, but he wasn’t gambling. Rather, he was there to learn about tribal employment law, a sign of the changes since the Pamunkey received federal recognition in 2016. “Prior to this year, we didn’t have any employees,” he says. “All the work was done by volunteers.” While he looks forward to new possibilities, Robert Gray also delights in a centuries-old treaty tradition in which the Pamunkey and Mattaponi tribes present a tribute, usually a deer, to the governor of Virginia on the day before Thanksgiving.

My favorite thing about Richmond is the James River.

What I’d like to change about Richmond is to make it closer. I love the restaurants and events, but sometimes we get tired of the drive [from the Pamunkey reservation in King William County].

Something people should know about the Pamunkey tribe is our members live all over the state; they contribute to the state on a daily basis.

My favorite tribal tradition is the treaty ceremony. On a tribal level, it shows we’ve been honoring the treaty since the 17th century. On a personal level, it coincides with hunting season. We have a special deer hunt called the Governor’s Deer Hunt, and that’s as much a tradition as the ceremony.

The best thing that’s happened this year is watching the tribal government grow, watching our capacity to help our people grow. I’m proud of that.

What changes might federal recognition bring? We’re working on developing economic opportunities and protecting natural and cultural resources, [projects that] both the tribe and the state can benefit from. One grant we’re looking at is a shoreline protection grant. We’re looking at an American sturgeon restoration project.

Could there be a casino? At this point, we have so many other important issues. Any opportunity that’s good for the tribe, we’re open to. We’re having to prioritize.

The person I’m most inspired by is George Major Cook [the Pamunkey chief in the early 1900s].

If I could go back in time, I would like to meet Chief Powhatan.

I can’t live without my family — my wife, Mimi, my son and daughter; our daughter just had our first grandson.

When I was growing up, I can’t remember what I thought I’d do. I've done a lot of things since then. I was a physical therapist. I was in the Air Force for 32 years, and I’m a retired chief master sergeant. That makes me a double chief.

The worst job I ever had was selling flowers on weekends on the street corner in Philadelphia as a 13-year-old, standing in the cold and rain for as long as 12 hours. I would burn charcoal in a metal coffee can to keep warm. Then I’d get soot on my hands and face.

I never get tired of listening to the Dropkick Murphys, a Boston Irish band.

If you’re having me over for dinner, I like a good hamburger.

A word my friends would use to describe me is quiet.

If I could change one thing about myself, I would be more outgoing.

When all else fails, kick it and see if it starts.