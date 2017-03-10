Flip to the Back: Nikki-Dee Ray

× Expand Pancake portrait by Steve Hedberg

In March, WTVR-CBS 6 meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray celebrates two years at the station, which recently claimed the top rating among Richmond-area morning shows. Coincidence? We think not. The Florence, Alabama, native has attracted a cult following, whether she’s filling viewers in on the latest forecast or stepping into a bricklayer’s boots in one of her “Nikki-Dee, Can You Be Me?” segments. As befits a weather woman, Ray became engaged during Hurricane Matthew in October. She and her fiancé, David Wren, plan to be married this year.

My ideal breakfast is anything non-breakfast-food-related ... I like eating lunch/dinner for breakfast.

The weather I get most excited about is, in layman’s terms, “windy weather.” But since we’re talking weather, I enjoy winds sustained 18 mph with gusts in the upper 20s/low 30s. Why wind? I love fresh air. Especially when it is moving — fast!

When someone visits me, I have to take them to the Northern Neck. It is stunning, and the people are precious. Second would be Jefferson Park in Church Hill. It was one of the first places I visited after moving to Richmond. It has such a beautiful view of our city. Finally, I always bring them to the CBS 6 station. I want them to meet my work family.

One thing that drives me crazy about Richmond is that a barbecue sandwich doesn’t automatically come with mayo (real mayonnaise) and the sweet tea isn’t syrupy enough.

If you’re having me over for dinner, expect to eat early!

I never get tired of listening to my PaPa, NaNa, Goo-Goo and Snooks (aka grandparents) telling stories.

My biggest pet peeve is people calling me “Nikki.” My name is “Nikki-Dee.” Yes, it is my birth name. No, Dee does not stand for something. No, Dee is not my middle name. My name is just “Nikki-Dee.”

If my friends had to use one word to describe me, it would be vivacious.

The book I’m reading now is “Jesus Calling” (my devotional each morning).

I can’t live without in this order: Jesus, family and Louis [a Maltese therapy dog].

One wedding tradition I will insist on: David and I are getting married by the pastor who baptized me as a child. We are also getting married in my hometown so grandparents can attend.

If I had the chance, I would like to meet Lucille Ball. I think she is so stinking funny. I have always appreciated her authenticity.

Something people should know about me: There’s nothing better than a Saturday night at home. Especially when David cooks!

When I was growing up, I always thought I would be a meteorologist. I used to be scared of storms as a child, so my parents encouraged me to learn about them.

What inspires me is making my family proud and being the kind of person that I used to look up to as a child.

The best day of my life was the day I got engaged to David! (Soon to be replaced by the day we get married!)

The worst job I ever had: I was a pool attendant for my neighborhood pool in Alabama growing up. It wasn’t a bad job per se, but it was a sparsely visited pool, so I was just bored!

One thing I wish I could change about myself is that I could remember the words to songs better! I love singing along with the radio in the car, but I usually end up having to make up my own words.

When all else fails, get on your knees and pray. And don’t be scared to ask others to pray for you. And, of course, call Dad and Mother.

In 2017, I will continue to be Nikki-Dee!

Flip to the Back is the monthly back-page feature in Richmond magazine's print edition, where we interview intriguing Richmonders and capture their likeness via pancake portrait. Because ... why not?