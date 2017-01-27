Flip to the Back: Jon Baliles

× Expand Pancake by Steve Hedberg

I like to eat my pancakes at Moore Street Café.

My favorite thing about Richmond is the James River.

When someone visits me, I have to take them canoeing from Pony Pasture to Reedy Creek.

If I had the chance, I would like to meet Norman Reedus [the actor who plays Daryl Dixon on “The Walking Dead”].

Something people should know about me is [I] grew up in Stratford Hills; lived in the Museum District since 1997.

My biggest pet peeve is people standing on the left side of the escalator.

The worst job I’ve ever had was hall monitor.

If my friends had to use one word to describe me, it would be laid-back.

The book I’m reading now is “Eighty-Eight Years: The Long Death of Slavery in the United States, 1777–1865.”

If you’re having me over for dinner, I’d love a chocolate dessert!

I can’t live without Richmond.

When I was growing up, I thought I would NEVER get involved in politics.

One thing I wish I could change about myself is [I] wish I had some kind of artistic talent (music, painting, etc.).

When all else fails go to bed and get up again the next day.

If I were a baseball player, my walk-up song would be — N/A, never could hit a curve ball.

I never get tired of listening to The Police (the band).

The best day of my life was — Classified.

What inspires me is Richmond’s potential.

One thing that drives me crazy about Richmond is big, shiny projects.

In 2017, I will be helping move Richmond forward.

Flip to the Back is the monthly back-page feature in Richmond magazine's print edition, where we interview intriguing Richmonders and capture their likeness via pancake portrait. Because ... why not?