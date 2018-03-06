Flip to the Back: John P. Hardt

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Barton; Photo source: courtesy University of Richmond

Though he just started his role as the University of Richmond’s director of athletics on Jan. 1, John Hardt says he’s been a longtime admirer of the school. His younger daughter, Madeleine “Mado” Hardt, is a 2016 UR graduate. Hardt, 55, and his wife, Carole Bourgeacq-Hardt, also have an older daughter, Elodie Hardt-Rhein, and three grandchildren. (Their son, Noah, died from leukemia at age 25.) A University of Iowa alumnus who played football with the Hawkeyes, Hardt previously served as athletic director for 18 years at Bucknell University.

My favorite team: I’m a dyed-in the-wool Minnesota Vikings fan. My heart’s still broken after their playoff loss to the Eagles.

Why the Vikings? It kind of comes with the territory. I was born in southern Minnesota, and I grew up in northern Iowa.

The UR position appealed to me because I’ve always been a strong advocate for the scholar-athlete model of intercollegiate athletics.

The name “Spiders”: I love the fact that we’re unique in that regard. Luckily I’m not an arachnophobe.

My favorite discovery about Richmond so far is Libbie Market, with all of its delicious and nutritious offerings. I also discovered Bottoms Up Pizza. That’s an incredible pie.

My preferred workout: I like to get in fitness walks and [get] to know the campus. It has to be one of the most picturesque college campuses in America.

I never get tired of listening to Van Morrison. I just like his groove and uplifting spiritual content.

My biggest pet peeve: I really dislike rudeness and people who are disrespectful.

If my friends had to use one word to describe me, it would be “reflective.”

The book I’m reading now: John Irving’s latest book, “Avenue of Mysteries.”

Someone I’d like to meet: I wanted to meet [New England Patriots Head Coach] Bill Belichick, and I had that opportunity at last year’s Men’s Lacrosse Championships at Gillette Stadium. He was a guest at our dinner and spent the next day attending practices and tournament games. … It was fun to see him in his element but out of his sport.

If you asked me when I was 12 years old what I was going to do, I would not even blink and say I was going to be an NFL professional football player. Even then I knew I was going to work in athletics.

The best day of my life was when I met my wife. She was a visiting student [from France, at the University of Iowa]. As it turned out, she was the roommate of my best friend’s girlfriend.

The worst job I’ve ever had: I used to be a carpenter who builds homes near the beach, and that part was great — on the Delmarva Peninsula. Where it gets not so great is when you’re doing carpentry work on a roof in February and a nor’easter blows in off the ocean.

My goal for UR athletics in 2018 is to continue competing for conference championships and earning a place in the postseason. I think we have a lot of successful programs, and I’m confident that we will continue to build on that success.