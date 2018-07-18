Flip to the Back: Jeff McKee

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Snead

Known to many Richmonders as a former morning show co-host on XL102, Jeff McKee is back behind a microphone as program director for Boomtown Richmond, a locally owned station (airing on 94.1 FM/1540 AM on South Side and 92.9 FM/1450 AM on North Side) that began playing “timeless rock ‘n’ roll, pop and soul” from a studio inside Regency mall in February. When we talked, McKee was grieving the loss of his longtime co-host and close friend, Jeff Beck, who died in early June from brain cancer. A cancer survivor himself, McKee shares a few thoughts on life, music and Richmond.

Something I love about Richmond: I was treated with warmth and affection from the get-go. And I loved it, because it felt like a small town and yet anything any sane person would want was here, and it was a great place to raise my kids.

Something that drives me crazy about Richmond: People are still fighting battles that ended a long time ago.

A sign of progress that encourages me: When I got to Richmond, the last thing I would’ve imagined is it would turn into a “cool” place to live and it has, and I believe that’s … because of the influence of young people.

“Life is very precious ... don't take anything for granted.”

I live: There was a period when that was in question, and so — I’m still standing. That’s a good thing. My [radio] partner for so many years just passed away, and it’s a reminder that life is very precious and we are all fragile and don’t take anything for granted.

My biggest accomplishment: Well, I raised three girls and have been married for 34 years and all I ever thought was that I’d have a dog.

I never get tired of listening to: “Astral Weeks” by Van Morrison. You know how there’s music you listen to in the middle of the night when you’re all by yourself? That’s the one.

My biggest pet peeve: I have a pet dog named Susie. I have no such thing as a pet peeve.

The book I’m reading now: I just re-read “The Sirens of Titan” by Kurt Vonnegut. When one of [my daughters] discovers something I discovered when I was their age, I go back and rediscover it so we can talk about it together.

I can’t live without: Oxygen. Water. Food. But mostly, waking up next to somebody that I love and realizing that I’m not alone. That’s all that matters.

To relax: I take a Quaalude — no, I wish. … A senator named Paula Hawkins, who was from right outside Orlando, made it her goal to make Quaaludes illegal and she succeeded. And I’m here to tell you, they were great. I don’t like anything you can’t call back — I don’t want to go on a roller coaster because I can’t stop it. I don’t drink, because I don’t like it. … Quaaludes, the first time [I took them], I started doing cartwheels.

One of my proudest moments: I think anytime someone comes up and says, “You were a part of my life.”

I find inspiration in: Music. It’s gotta be. Everyone finds it somewhere — you go back in the music and somewhere you’ll find yourself. You’re in there.