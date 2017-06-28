Flip to the Back: Devonne Harris

× Expand Pancake portrait by Steve Hedberg

Widely known by his producer name, DJ Harrison, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and composer Devonne Harris plays in the band Butcher Brown, among others. The son of a radio DJ, Harris was born in Petersburg and grew up in Chesterfield County, where he joined the Thomas Dale High School marching band before studying jazz at Virginia Commonwealth University. He has produced the majority of the releases for Richmond-based label Jellowstone Records, which he co-founded, and has an album coming out in June, “HazyMoods,” on the Los Angeles-based independent label Stones Throw Records. As a kid, he says, he was fascinated by vinyl LPs: “How do people get on this disc? How does this work? Since then, I’ve been driven to find the process, and I’m starting to feel like I’m somewhat close to achieving that.”

I like my pancakes with classic butter and maple syrup.

My favorite thing about Richmond is the James River.

When someone visits me, I have to take them to Bamboo Cafe for their Buffalo chicken wings. It’s really a problem of mine.

One thing that drives me crazy about Richmond is all. the. potholes.

If you’re having me over for dinner, make sure I don’t eat everything. Because I will come hungry!

I never get tired of listening to cassettes, records, CDs, reel-to-reel tape, VHS tapes, ADAT, etc.

The first bands I played in were Bella Blue and Feedback — they were around the same time.

The instrument I like best: This is a hard one. I love them all, but I will say the Jellowstone piano is a common favorite to those who frequent.

I’d describe Richmond’s music scene as vibrant, alive, spirited, focused.

My biggest pet peeve is not finding the closest parking space at Target.

The book I’m reading now: I just finished “Shining Star” by Philip Bailey, lead singer for Earth, Wind and Fire.

I can’t live without music.

If I had the chance, I would like to meet Dilla, Madlib, D’Angelo and the rest of the Soulquarians.

Something people should know about me is I’m a light-scale hoarder.

When I was growing up, I thought I would record music, be a football player, baseball player and then a farmer. All at different points, of course.

What inspires me is seeing another day and a brighter tomorrow.

The best day of my life is every day.

The worst job I’ve ever had was Wendy’s, for sure.

One thing I wish I could change about myself is not getting so mad about not finding that close space at Target.

When all else fails, know and trust yourself.

In the next few months, I will be at the studio and on the road.

Flip to the Back is the monthly back-page feature in Richmond magazine's print edition, where we interview intriguing Richmonders and capture their likeness via pancake portrait. Because ... why not?