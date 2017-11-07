Voter Views

× Expand Monica Moore (photo by Tina Eshleman)

Monica Moore, 26, Brookland Park neighborhood

“Someone came to my doorstep and she was talking about how she wished she had voted in the presidential election. I did vote in that election, but not in the last governor’s race, so I didn’t want to regret not voting.” In 2016, she says, she and many of her friends voted for Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson. Today, “I’m here to vote for Northam, just because I saw those Ed Gillespie commercials and I hate the whole Trump vibe he’s putting off.”

× Expand Kevin Starlings (photo by Tina Eshleman)

Kevin Starlings, 31, Providence Park

Starlings' name is on the ballot in the 3rd District Richmond School Board race, but Starlings dropped out a couple of months ago because of family challenges and he was at Richmond Community High School on Election Day passing out fliers for former rival Cindy Menz-Erb. “We’d been working tirelessly together ever since she was appointed,” he says. “We were fighting for the same causes — equity in our schools regardless of race and income status, technology expansion and facilities.”

× Expand Chris Cheek (photo by Tina Eshleman)

Chris Cheek, 37, Highland Park

“I’m voting for Northam. I think he’s a great Democratic leader. I want to make sure we as Virginians get our health care and [support for] schools. I think Kenya Gibson will be good for the School Board.”

× Expand William Krueger (photo by Tina Eshleman)

William Krueger, 81, of Bryan Park

“When I retired in ’98, I started working polls until I had [atrial] fibrillation, then I backed off. I like Mr. Witte a lot,” he says of Robert H. “Bob” Witte Jr., the Republican candidate to represent the Brookland District on the Henrico County Board of Supervisors. “I think he’d do a good job. Dick Glover picked him. If he had enough faith in him, I’ll go with him.” Krueger said he also likes Gillespie. “I was raised in a grocery store and he was, too. I said if I can get this far, he should do all right.”

× Expand Jahangir Alam and son Junaid (photo by Tina Eshleman)

Jahangir Alam, 39, with son Junaid, 4 1/2, of Dumbarton

Alam was helping his father-in-law, Iman Ali, who’s originally from Bangladesh, to vote. “We need to vote,” Alam says. “A vote can make a difference.” He adds that he is concerned about increase in shootings locally and nationally. “We need to control gun violence.”

Barbara Pierson, of Lakeside

“I think I’m voting against more things than I’m voting for and that troubles me,” says the retired accountant, who declined to be photographed. “I’m voting for Courtney Lynch for the Board of Supervisors because I’ve been frustrated with our predecessor. The Board of Supervisors has ignored this area. They’ve moved Richmond to Short Pump. Look at Dumbarton Square Shopping Center. Everything is gone. We lost our bank, gas station, grocery store and Shoney’s — all in one fell swoop. … I think it’s time for a change, somebody who will look at it differently.”

× Expand Judi Lundberg (photo by Tina Eshleman)

Judi Lundberg, 68, Lakeside

“I’m just worried. I think we’re regressing into a feudal society. I came of age in the ‘60s, on the front lines of the feminist movement. I don’t like the way the country is going,” says Lundberg, who worked in media software for 35 years and then taught at Fairfield and Wilder middle schools. “Our hope is in these kids,” she says. As for voting, that's a no-brainer: “If you don’t vote, keep your mouth shut. That’s what I say.”

× Expand Gabriella Vazquez (photo by Sarah King)

Gabriella Vazquez, at VCU Commons, 2nd District

“I just think it’s really important to partake in government, especially local government, or more local than federal elections because that’s when people forget and they don’t get heard.” She said she was glad to have a polling place on campus. “I voted at Dominion last year and it was packed.”

× Expand James Robinson (photo by Sarah King)

James Robinson, at VCU Commons, 2nd District

“It’s my civic responsibility, it’s my civic duty.” Is there an issue he's concerned about? “Mainly just at a state level, I’m more interested in people having experience in state level government.”

× Expand Shereka Banks (photo by Sarah King)

Shereka Banks at Richmond's East District Center, 7th District

“I’m supporting Antionette Irving for sheriff. I’m supporting her because I believe she’s the best candidate job. She has over 26 years of experience. She’s worked as a major for Henrico County prior to running for sheriff and this is her passion. She’s passionate about helping the people of Richmond and reforming the jail.” Asked why people should vote, she said, “I think that’s the only way to make sure that you’re heard. Exercising your vote is extremely important.”

× Expand Julie Ward (photo by Sarah King)

Julie Ward at Richmond's East District Center, 7th District

“Not only because of the very ruthless and intense canvassing that was in our neighborhood, but also voting to get more blue and less red,” she says of why she came out to vote. “It wasn’t completely unwelcome, but there was a lot of canvassing in my neighborhood in the last couple of weeks, every Saturday. They told me what was going to be on the ballot, who was running, who was part of my party, and where to go, what time to go.” Did those efforts help? “Yes, absolutely.”