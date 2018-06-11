Fight Card

× Expand Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine; campaign funds raised: $15,996,282 (Photo by Jay Paul)

Three Republicans are competing for the nomination to oppose incumbent U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine in a November contest that also includes a Libertarian candidate. Corey Stewart, Nick Freitas and E.W. Jackson are running a close ideological race for the June 12 GOP primary, says Richard Meagher, an associate professor of political science at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland.

A fourth Republican looking to run in the primary, Ivan Raiklin, filed suit against the Republican Party of Virginia and State Board of Elections in response to his exclusion from the ballot because he didn’t meet the requirement for signatures.

Stewart, the chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, earned name recognition for his attempts to seek the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor in 2013 and governor last year. Donald Trump’s presidential campaign hired Stewart as its Virginia chairman in 2016 but fired him after he participated in a protest against the Republican National Committee in Washington. Despite that, he strongly supports the president and models his campaign to appeal to Trump voters, Meagher says.

“If Trump still remains popular among Republicans, it could be a winning strategy for Stewart,” Meagher says.

Freitas, a two-term Virginia House of Delegates representative from Culpeper, gained national attention for a March gun-rights speech he gave during the General Assembly. He later won endorsement from the National Rifle Association's Political Victory Fund.

In a survey by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University released in March, Stewart was the front-runner, with support from 16 percent of potential primary voters, compared to 7 percent for Jackson, 6 percent for Freitas, 1 percent for Raiklin and 4 percent for “someone else” — with 66 percent still undecided. The survey showed Kaine leading each potential GOP challenger by 23 points or more.

E.W. Jackson, a Chesapeake pastor and nonprofit founder, entered the race at the end of March. He’s run against Stewart before, winning the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in 2013.

Libertarian candidate Matt Waters, who is pursuing a master’s degree in religion and works as director of development at the nonprofit Arlington County-based Students for Liberty, is focusing his campaign on protecting individual rights, decreasing government spending, and giving states and families more control over education.

VYING FOR A SENATE SEAT

Corey Stewart

Republican

“I’m clearly a very aggressive, ruthless campaigner — I know how to win. I know how to battle the left and how to defeat them. … I’m very intent on going to Washington and supporting President Trump’s agenda.”

Campaign funds raised: $608,115

Nick Freitas

Republican

“Politics has largely become a cult of personality, and it was never meant to be that. It was always supposed to be about people coming together from all walks of life.”

Campaign funds raised: $343,712

E.W. Jackson

Republican

“I really do believe illegal immigration is not only a social and political issue, but it’s a national security issue. With human trafficking and potential weapons of mass destruction passing our borders, every state must cooperate with [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement].”

Campaign funds raised: $159,200

Matt Waters

Libertarian

“I have [a] special interest in the people of Virginia — Americans — to keep more money in their pockets and less money going to Washington for special interests.”

Campaign funds raised: $10,000*

Campaign Funds Sources: Virginia Public Access Project, *Matt Waters