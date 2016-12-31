× 1 of 8 Expand Levar Stoney takes the oath of office as Richmond's next mayor with General District Judge David M. Hicks presiding. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 2 of 8 Expand Levar Stoney says a prayer with loved ones before the ceremony. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 3 of 8 Expand Levar Stoney used his grandmother's well-worn Bible to take the oath of office. At left are his aunt and uncle, Linda and Harold Stoney. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 4 of 8 Expand Levar Stoney watches the proceedings with Gov. Terry McAuliffe at right. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 5 of 8 Expand Levar Stoney addresses those gathered at the ceremony. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 6 of 8 Expand Friends and supporters greet Levar Stoney with hugs after his swearing-in as Richmond mayor. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 7 of 8 Expand New Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney (right) with Gov. Terry McAuliffe (photo by Jay Paul) × 8 of 8 Expand Stoney talks with reporters after taking the oath of office. (Photo by Jay Paul) Prev Next

Levar Stoney was sworn in as Richmond’s new mayor on Saturday at City Hall.

In brief remarks after taking the oath of office, Stoney thanked his late father and grandmother for raising him. His father, Luther, died five years ago on New Year’s Eve. The coinciding anniversary made the ceremony “bittersweet,” Stoney said, but he knew his father would be proud of him.

“There’s no secret formula to this, no secret recipe, but to work hard, like I have done every single day, and pour my time, my energy and my life into everything that I do,” Stoney said. “That’s the way that my father wanted it, my grandmother wanted, and that’s the only way I know how to do it.”

About 75 people attended the event, which was held in the council chambers. Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Virginia first lady Dorothy McAuliffe were in attendance. Many incoming members of Richmond City Council and the Richmond School Board also attended the ceremony.

Stoney, 35, emerged victorious in November from a contentious mayoral race. In the six weeks since, he has worked with a transition committee comprising political, business and community leaders to lay the groundwork for his new administration.

His first day at the office will be Tuesday, Jan. 3, when City Hall reopens to the public. The new mayor will deliver an inaugural address on Jan. 14 to lay out his administration’s vision and goals.