Son of the Shore

In Virginia Military Institute’s 1981 yearbook is a bit of flowery language dedicated to Ralph Northam: “A lanky denizen of the salty wastes of Virginia’s Eastern Shore made the long haul to Lexington. Onancock’s loss was VMI’s gain,” a friend wrote below Northam’s senior portrait. Northam climbed the ranks as a Keydet, ultimately becoming president of Honor Court, the body responsible for judging cadets accused of lying, cheating or stealing.

Today, as the Democratic candidate for Virginia’s governor, he finds himself in a similar position: Having done his duty as lieutenant governor under Gov. Terry McAuliffe, he’s within reach of the top rung. Tim Kaine followed the same path, as did Chuck Robb, Doug Wilder, John Dalton and Mills Godwin.

But are the Eastern Shore native’s faithful adherence to the “Virginia Way” and his nods to the progressive end of the voting pool enough to carry him into the Executive Mansion?

Army Doctor

Ralph Shearer Northam was born in September 1959 on a 75-acre farm where his family of four grew soybeans, corn, wheat and rye, and raised goats, sheep and chickens. His mother, the late Nancy Shearer Northam, was a nurse, and his father, 93-year-old Wescott Northam, was Accomack County’s commonwealth’s attorney and later a circuit court judge. Ralph’s older brother, Tom, was also a VMI man and practices law on the Shore today.

“You learn about hard work, especially growing up on a farm — everybody in the family has to chip in and do their share,” Northam says. “You also learn about people.”

In his first year of college, a poor eye exam meant he wouldn’t be a jet pilot, so he became a biology major and switched from the Navy ROTC to the Army, which would allow him to delay his military commitment until after medical school. He specialized in pediatric neurology during his residency in San Antonio, and as an Army doctor, treated children of military families for brain tumors, seizures and other disorders.

In Texas, he met Pam Thomas, one of several single young women invited to a party in the mid 1980s, given by Northam’s friends with the ulterior motive of finding him a nice girlfriend.

“I just happened to come to this pool party and met him,” recalls Pam, who was a recent Baylor University graduate. “I didn’t want to have much to do with it when I found out his friend was trying to set us all up. But he was so nice and so sweet.”

He called her soon afterward, and talk drifted to the pregnant stray cat Pam had let into her apartment, who “promptly had kittens in my closet,” she recalls. “And one of them had all these problems.” Northam was working in the neonatal intensive care unit and figured out a way to feed the kitten with tiny tubes. He offered to come over. “How can you not like a guy who helps you save a stray kitten?” Pam says with a laugh. The female tabby, who was nonetheless named Lamont, lived with the family for many years, along with other rescued animals.

In 1987, the couple wed, and Ralph finished his residency in Texas, followed by work at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. During Operation Desert Storm in 1991, he treated evacuated soldiers at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, overseeing its neurology and neurosurgery units.

“It was the first triage out of the desert, so they would come to us on gurneys, and we would evaluate them,” he says. “We were taking in, on some days, 30 to 40 casualties a day.”

Pam, at that time, was several months pregnant with daughter Aubrey, the couple’s second child, and living on top of a mountain near the base. “They closed the American hospitals to civilians during the war, so I was over there with a toddler by myself, getting ready to deliver a baby,” she says. “I was driving 45 minutes to find a German hospital. It was quite the adventure.”

By 1992, Ralph decided to retire from the Army and start a medical practice with partners at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk. Pam taught science at a private school in Virginia Beach. Their son, Wes, is now a neurosurgery resident at the University of North Carolina, and Aubrey is a web designer at Richmond’s Mobelux firm.