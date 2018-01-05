The New Delegates

Four new representatives from the Richmond area will join the House of Delegates for the 60-day General Assembly session that begins Jan. 10. The two women who won local elections replace male delegates, part of a wave that boosted the number of women in the House from 17 to 27.

Schuyler VanValkenburg (D)

Age: 34

Occupation: Government and history teacher at Glen Allen High School

District: 72

“I campaigned on educational opportunity and health care access, so my goal is to work with my constituents, the General Assembly and Gov.-elect [Ralph] Northam to reform our school funding, testing, and accreditation and Medicaid expansion.”

Dawn M. Adams (D)

Age: 53

Occupation: Director of the Office of Integrated Health at the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services

District: 68

“My goal is to build relationships within and across party lines in the [General Assembly] and in the community so that we can fulfill the promise of people-centered legislation in a fiscally responsible manner.”

Debra Rodman (D)

Age: 45

Occupation: Associate professor of anthropology and women’s studies at Randolph Macon-College

District: 73

“I am excited to work with my fellow legislators to make a real difference for the working families of Virginia and to represent the citizens of Henrico with honor.”

John Joseph McGuire III (R)

Age: 49

Occupation: Trainer, corporate team builder, motivational speaker

District: 56

“I think we’d all agree we live in an incredible country. We have a lot of divide, and I’d like to bring the country together and make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”