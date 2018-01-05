The New Delegates

Four new representatives from the Richmond area will join the Virginia House of Delegates

by

Four new representatives from the Richmond area will join the House of Delegates for the 60-day General Assembly session that begins Jan. 10. The two women who won local elections replace male delegates, part of a wave that boosted the number of women in the House from 17 to 27.

Schuyler VanValkenburg (D)

Age: 34

Occupation: Government and history teacher at Glen Allen High School

District: 72

“I campaigned on educational opportunity and health care access, so my goal is to work with my constituents, the General Assembly and Gov.-elect [Ralph] Northam to reform our school funding, testing, and accreditation and Medicaid expansion.”

Dawn M. Adams (D)

Age: 53

Occupation: Director of the Office of Integrated Health at the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services

District: 68

“My goal is to build relationships within and across party lines in the [General Assembly] and in the community so that we can fulfill the promise of people-centered legislation in a fiscally responsible manner.”

Debra Rodman (D)

Age: 45

Occupation: Associate professor of anthropology and women’s studies at Randolph Macon-College

District: 73

“I am excited to work with my fellow legislators to make a real difference for the working families of Virginia and to represent the citizens of Henrico with honor.”

John Joseph McGuire III (R)

Age: 49

Occupation: Trainer, corporate team builder, motivational speaker

District: 56

“I think we’d all agree we live in an incredible country. We have a lot of divide, and I’d like to bring the country together and make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Tags

by

Connect With Us