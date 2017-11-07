Northam and Democrats Sweep Election

× 1 of 7 Expand Ralph Northam talks to reporters at his Brook Road campaign office before heading to Northern Virginia to watch election results. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 2 of 7 Expand Democrat Ralph Northam stops by his Brook Road campaign office Tuesday on his way to Northern Virginia. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 3 of 7 Expand Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie addresses supporters at the Hilton Richmond Hotel in Short Pump. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 4 of 7 Expand Gillespie watch party at the Hilton became somber after results made clear that Democrat Ralph Northam won the election. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 5 of 7 Expand "I want to thank all those who voted on both sides," Gillespie said as he conceded the election. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 6 of 7 Expand Cliff Hyra talks to voters at Mary Munford Elementary School, the precinct where former Libertarian candidate Robert Sarvis won his highest percentage of votes in the state in 2013. (Photo by Dominic Hernandez) × 7 of 7 Expand Cliff Hyra talks to voters at Mary Munford Elementary School, the precinct where former Libertarian candidate Robert Sarvis won his highest percentage of votes in the state in 2013. (Photo by Dominic Hernandez) Prev Next

The apparently close race for governor came to a surprisingly quick end Tuesday night as news outlets named Ralph Northam the winner shortly after 8 p.m. According to the Virginia Department of Elections, with all but two state precincts reporting, Northam won 53.9 percent of the vote, with 44.9 percent going to Republican Ed Gillespie and 1.12 percent to Libertarian Ralph Northam. Joining Northam in declaring victory were lieutenant governor candidate Justin Fairfax and incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring.

The mood sank at the Republican ticket's watch party in Short Pump as returns flowed in, spelling out a bad night for statewide GOP candidates. Gillespie appeared onstage about an hour after the election was called, indicating he had called Northam to congratulate him.

"Gov.-elect Northam is a good man and I wish him nothing but success," he said. "I want to thank all those who voted on both sides."

The former Republican Party chairman said despite the result not being what he had hoped for, the more than 1 million Virginians who voted for him should come together with those on the other side of the aisle.

"Those 1 million voters love our commonwealth and even those who disagree with them," Gillespie said.

The Republican candidate said that despite the loss, he still had his biggest blessings: his family. "I love to serve God. I don't know what His calling will be for me," Gillespie said, "but I know Kathy Gillespie will be by my side."

Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Virginia Beach) introduced other members of the losing statewide ticket, including lieutenant governor candidate Jill Vogel.

"We didn't win, but it's not always about winning," Vogel said. "It's about running a campaign that means something."

An emotional John Adams kept his remarks short, saying he had congratulated Attorney General Mark Herring on his reelection. He thanked his supporters and asked they continue fighting.

Democrats picked up several Richmond-area House of Delegates seats formerly held by Republicans: Schuyler VanValkenburg, a high school government teacher, defeated Republican Eddie Whitlock to replace Jimmie Massie in the 72nd District; Dawn Adams narrowly won election over incumbent Del. Manoli Loupassi in the 68th District; and Debra Rodman unseated Del. John O'Bannon in the 73rd District. The 56th District seat formerly held by Del. Peter Farrell remained in Republican hands as John J. McGuire III prevailed over Democrat Melissa M. Dart.

In local races, Democrat Courtney Lynch won election to the Henrico County Board of Supervisors over Republican Robert H. (Bob) Witte, claiming the Brookland District seat held for almost 30 years by the late Richard (Dick) Glover, and creating a Democratic majority on the board for the first time in decades.

Kenya Gibson won election to the Richmond School Board over appointed member Cindy Menz-Erb, Joann Henry and Dorian Daniels (Kevin Starlings, whose name appeared on the ballot, had dropped out of the race). A ballot proposition to modernize Richmond's school facilities passed with 84.8 percent of the vote.

Antionette V. Irving, the Democratic candidate for Richmond sheriff, won that election with 61.9 percent of the vote over Nicole D. Jackson (26 percent) and Emmett J. Jafari (7.8 percent). Carol Adams, a write-in candidate, appears to have received about 4 percent.

Nichole R. Amstead won election in the treasurer's race with 47 percent of the vote over Michelle R. Mosby (40,4 percent) and Shirley Harvey (10.9 percent).