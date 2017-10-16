Achieving the Dream

× Expand Ed Gillespie visits a residential recovery program in South Richmond aimed at keeping former inmates from returning to jail. Those in recovery, he told the group, "are not bad people who have to get good; they're sick people who need to get well." (Photo by Jay Paul)

he first election Ed Gillespie ever worked in was in support of his mother's campaign for the local school board in his New Jersey hometown. “I was 10, I think,” Gillespie says as he sits outside the Shockoe Espresso and Roastery. It’s late August and Gillespie, the Republican candidate for governor, is making a campaign swing through Richmond.

“She was the first woman elected to the school board in our hometown, and she went on to become the president of the school board. She shattered a glass ceiling. She was my hero, no two ways about it,” Gillespie says of Constance “Conny” Gillespie, who died in 2003.

Now the former head of the Republican National Committee is hoping to make a breakthrough of his own, after narrowly losing his bid to unseat Democrat Mark Warner in the 2014 U.S. Senate race.

Grocery Store Lessons

Gillespie, 56, grew up in Pemberton Township, where he attended high school. His late father, John Patrick “Jack” Gillespie, was an Irish immigrant and a decorated World War II veteran, earning two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star and a Silver Star, the U.S. military’s third highest personal decoration for valor in combat. The Gillespies operated a neighborhood grocery store, the J.C. Market (J for Jack, C for Conny), where Ed and his brothers and sisters helped stock the shelves, sweep the floors, cut the lunch meat and work the cash register.

Gillespie describes his hometown as racially and economically diverse. He says that Pemberton Township High School, 55 percent white and 45 percent minority when he graduated, shaped his view of America. Depending on the year, he says that between a quarter and a third of the market’s customers paid with food stamps. Gillespie says one of the first lessons his parents taught him was to treat someone paying with food stamps the same as a person paying with cash. “People get down on their luck and we need to treat everyone with respect.”

In his 2006 biography, “Winning Right,” Gillespie says he learned everything he knows about politics from working in the family market: “Respect the customers, honor the competition, don’t put your thumb on the scale, and hard work never killed anybody.”

Though his parents never went to college, they insisted that their children did. Gillespie enrolled at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He took out loans, received some help from his parents and grandmother, and worked three jobs at different times, including a stint as a short-order cook. But the job that helped put him on the path to a political career was working as a Senate parking lot attendant. While parking cars, Gillespie learned about an internship in the House of Representatives. That led to a job with U.S. Rep. Andy Ireland of Florida, then a Democrat.

Political Roots

Gillespie's parents were Democrats; a photo of John F. Kennedy hung in the family dining room. But when Ireland became a Republican in 1984, attracted by then-President Ronald Reagan, Gillespie switched to the GOP, too. “My mother was probably a little disappointed,” Gillespie says. “She went to her grave a Democrat. My father had become an independent.”

He has often talked about his family’s multi-generational journey toward the American dream. It began when his father, at age 8, emigrated from Donegal, Ireland, in 1929 with his family. The only work that Gillespie’s grandfather could find was as a janitor in Philadelphia. Two generations later, Gillespie landed a position as counsel to then-President George W. Bush.

“From immigrant janitor to West Wing of the White House in two generations’ time — it’s an incredible country,” Gillespie says in the first TV commercial of his gubernatorial campaign. He also mentioned his family’s history when addressing questions after the Trump administration announced it would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that allows young undocumented immigrants, often called “dreamers,” to remain in the United States. Noting that he’s the son of an immigrant, Gillespie told reporters he does not think those young immigrants should be deported, and he urged a legislative solution.

In addition to his White House role, Gillespie also served as chairman of the Republican National Committee. During the 2004 election, Republicans retained control of Congress and Bush won re-election. On the state level, he served as chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia and he led Bob McDonnell’s successful gubernatorial campaign in 2009. In the private sector, Gillespie partnered in 2000 with Jack Quinn, former counsel to President Bill Clinton, to form one of the nation’s most powerful and lucrative lobbying firms, Quinn Gillespie & Associates. The firm was sold in 2004, and Gillespie has since started a crisis management and consulting firm, Ed Gillespie Strategies.