Several Republican delegates want Virginians to lower their flags in remembrance of abortions that have occurred since the U.S. Supreme Court made its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade back in 1973.

Del. Benjamin Cline (R-Amherst) proposed HR-268, which would officially mark Jan. 22 as the “Day of Tears,” coinciding with the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision. The court ruled women had a constitutional right to undergo an abortion.

Marking the day would serve as a reminder of the “59 million lives lost,” Cline said, and would lead women considering an abortion to “understand there is a support network for them, praying for them, working for them, wanting to help them make that decision to protect life.”

“By making a visual step in support of life, hopefully we can help save lives and ultimately that’s what this is all about,” Cline said.

Joining Cline at a Thursday afternoon press conference to discuss their support for the resolution were Del. Richard "Dickie" Bell (R-Staunton), Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper), Del. Bob Marshall (R-Manassas) and Del. Buddy Fowler (R-Glen Allen).

A pro-life organization of the same name (Day of Tears) approached Cline with the idea. The group’s founder, Ken Adams, said if Virginia lawmakers adopt the resolution, the commonwealth would be the first state in the country to formally make the designation.

Anna Scholl, director of ProgressVA, said the left-leaning advocacy group opposes the resolution.

“It’s not the role of responsibility of government to judge and shame women for the private personal decisions they make with their family, their physician and their faith leader,” Scholl said in an interview.

She added later, “By passing this resolution, that is a statement from the government that this General Assembly disapproves of women who have made the decision to terminate a pregnancy because that is the best decision for their family.”

The “Day of Tears” resolution has been referred to the House Rules Committee.