An Alternative Voice

× Expand Cliff Hyra (right) chats with Liz Hogan of Charlottesville at the RVA TechXpo. (Photo by Brad Kutner)

It’s around 5 p.m. on a muggy Friday in July, and the RVA TechXpo is in full swing at the recently renovated Main Street Station train shed. Darting between attendees is a young, scruffy-faced patent attorney who is quite comfortable shaking hands and meeting strangers. Cliff Hyra, 35, is working the tech-savvy crowd to spread his free-market, small-government message as the Libertarian Party candidate for governor.

A native of Northern Virginia, Hyra moved to Hanover County about three years ago, and while he is new to politics, he’s hoping to make an impact this November however he can. He also aims to build on the showing of Libertarian Robert Sarvis, who ran in 2013.

The son of federal employees, Hyra attended Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County. He excelled with numbers and continued science-related pursuits when he entered Virginia Tech’s aerospace engineering program.

After graduating from college in 2004, he realized that the level of computer programming required for fully utilizing the degree wasn’t for him, so he switched gears to a longtime family profession, law. He moved back home with his parents and attended George Mason University’s law school. It was there that he found his professional and political leaning.

“George Mason is known for economics; even the law school has an economic portion,” Hyra says over a beer at the Franklin Inn in Richmond’s Museum District after leaving the TechXpo. “That was [also] the time when the blogosphere was kicking off and I started reading a lot of blogs by economists.”

The writing of GMU professor and blogger Don Boudreaux especially stood out to him.

“Boudreaux is an amazing communicator, with the ability to cut straight to the heart of a complicated economic matter and render it in perfect clarity,” Hyra says. “Much like law school as a whole, he opened my eyes to a lot of new concepts and to new ways of looking at the world.”

After finishing his law degree, Hyra gained his first professional experience with the Law Office of James C. Wray.

“I had my hands in everything and was dealing directly with a lot of clients, learned about billing and administrative [work],” he says. “The owner was a hands-off guy who was happy for me to take some initiative.”

“You have to respect people’s decisions about their own lives, and they’re in the best position to better themselves.” —Cliff Hyra

Before long, Hyra started thinking of establishing his own practice. He opened the new firm in late 2008, during the economic downturn.

“I went for it,” he says. “It was slow at first, but went pretty well, and I’ve enjoyed that autonomy ever since.”

Hyra’s aerospace engineering degree fits the multidisciplinary bill needed to be a patent attorney. “I do a wide variety of different technologies,” he says. “I get to learn a little bit about a lot of different things.”

He works from home or in Washington, D.C., or Northern Virginia, where he’s since joined with other firms to share office space. When he’s not working or taking care of his four children (Cheyenne, 7; Bridgette, 5; Thomas, 3; and Abigail, who was born in August) with his wife, Stephanie, he reads science fiction and fantasy novels, goes running or plays video games.

A Political Newcomer

While he’s voted Libertarian since college, he wasn’t a member of the party until about a week before he was announced as the candidate.

“I was too busy to participate,” he says. “I’ve always had to work a lot and had kids pretty early. It was tricky for me to spend a lot of time as an activist.”

His wife agrees. Stephanie says that while having four children was part of their life plan, the governor’s office was not. However, she says, “It’s important that [our children] grow up knowing they’re in a position to help other people.” She sees her husband’s campaign as confronting problems that are important to many Virginians. His decision to run, she says, comes from a spirit of service. “I think he could take up some issues that could help a lot of people.”

Those include criminal justice and education reform, and tax and regulatory burdens — issues Hyra says are not being addressed in a meaningful way by his opponents.

“I grew up here in Virginia and am raising my children here, so I am very invested in the future of Virginia,” Hyra says. “I feel very strongly about offering voters a third option and doing everything I can to fix some of the problems we have.”