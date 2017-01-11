Bills to Watch

× Expand Virginia State Capitol building (Photo courtesy: Thinkstock/Sean Pavone)

The 2017 Virginia General Assembly session convenes Wednesday at noon, meaning 140 lawmakers, dozens of lobbyists and countless residents will descend on Capitol Square over the next six weeks.

In addition to considering amendments to the state's biennial budget, lawmakers will weigh policy changes to state law. Hundreds of bills have already been filed, and more will surface before a Jan. 20 deadline. Below are 10 we’re tracking to start the session.