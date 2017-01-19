Back to City Hall

× Expand Jon Baliles (left) with Mayor Levar Stoney (right) and press secretary Jim Nolan at Stoney's inauguration. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Mayor Levar Stoney announced Thursday that Jon Baliles, a former West End City Council representative and mayoral candidate, will return to City Hall to join his administration.

In his new role – senior policy adviser for innovation – Baliles will seek to “improve the efficiency and accountability of government operations, increase the city’s economic vitality and growth and help chart a course for planning the future of [the city’s] neighborhoods and commercial areas,” according to a city news release. The full-time position pays $85,000 annually, Stoney's spokesman, Jim Nolan, writes in an email.

Baliles, who represented the West End 1st District on council from 2013 through 2016, dropped out of last year’s crowded mayoral contest and endorsed Stoney days before voters went to the polls. He also served on the new mayor’s transition committee. He previously worked in City Hall under former mayors Dwight Jones and L. Douglas Wilder.

Stoney announced three other hires, as well.