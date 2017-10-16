The Trump Effect

When voters cast a ballot for the next Virginia governor on Nov. 7, they will choose between two well-established major party candidates and a Libertarian who is making his first run for office. Because Virginia is one of only two states that have gubernatorial elections this year (the other is New Jersey) the election is considered an early referendum on the presidency of Donald Trump, whose presence looms large in the race.

“The Trump presidency has dominated media coverage throughout the campaign, and that makes it hard for the candidates to be heard when they talk about issues that have little to do with the president, like education, economic development and transportation,” says Stephen Farnsworth, a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington.

“That dynamic drives everything,” agrees Richard Meagher, a political science professor at Randolph-Macon College.

While Northam and fellow Democrats have sought to link Republican Ed Gillespie to Trump’s more controversial statements and actions, Gillespie’s challenge is to appeal to conservative Trump supporters and not turn away moderates and independents, analysts say.

Hyra, meanwhile, hopes to attract dissatisfied voters from both parties.

Polls indicate a close race. A survey conducted for UMW by Princeton Survey Research Associates International in early September showed 44 percent of likely voters backing Northam and 39 percent supporting Gillespie, a difference that’s within the margin of error. Of those surveyed, 3 percent favored Hyra. A September poll by Boston’s Suffolk University showed Gillespie and Northam tied at 42 percent, with 3 percent for Hyra.

THE CANDIDATES

REPUBLICAN

Strategist and former white house adviser

$2.6 million on hand as of Aug. 31

Donors include:

A Stronger Virginia PAC: $3 million

Let’s Grow Virginia PAC: $1.15 million

Jay W. Faison, CEO of ClearPath Foundation: $133,000

Dwight C. Schar of NVR Homes: $125,000

LIBERTARIAN

Patent lawyer

$1,063 on hand as of Aug. 31

Donors include:

Michael E. Chastain, Texas retiree: $15,000

William Redpath, former Libertarian candidate for governor: $1,000

Robert Sarvis, former Libertarian candidate for governor: $1,000

DEMOCRAT

Virginia lieutenant governor and pediatric neurologist

$5.6 million on hand as of Aug. 31

Donors include:

DGA Action PAC*: $2.06 million

Virginia League of Conservation Voters: $700,000

Michael D. Bills of Bluestem Asset Management: $566,000

Democratic Party of Virginia: $400,000

*Affiliated with the Democratic Governors Association

Source: Virginia Public Access Project