Election Emboldens Democratic Caucus

While Republicans maintained control of the Virginia House of Delegates by a hair’s breadth in last November’s election, Democrats picked up 15 seats and every statewide office in a sweep. The 66-34 majority Republicans previously held in the House slipped to 51-49.

The shift in numbers means Republicans will find it more difficult to keep their caucus together, says Stephen Farnsworth, political science professor at the University of Mary Washington. Democrats would only need three GOP defections to their side to have any of their measures passed in the House. In the Senate, where Republicans have a 21-19 majority, one Republican voting with Democrats and a tie-breaking vote by Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax would do.

It’s good news for the newly emboldened Democrats, who will likely want to push through measures on redistricting, raising the minimum wage and Medicaid expansion, Farnsworth says.

Departing Gov. Terry McAuliffe repeatedly tried to rake in the federal dollars that came with Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act, but he met with robust resistance by the Republican-controlled legislature. Gov.-elect Ralph Northam, who supports expansion, is more likely to have his way.

Republicans who won close races or serve in Democratic-leaning districts may find it in their interest to reach across the aisle on certain issues, says Farnsworth, though he notes, “It’s important to realize most Republicans are representing districts where they’re more concerned about a primary challenge than the general election. For those, nothing changes at all.”