Wishes for Peace

Photographer Dean Whitbeck wants you to meet members of Richmond’s refugee community

by ,

Dean Whitbeck fell into the craft of photography 25 years ago when teaching English. Photography, he says, allows him to bridge language with images, while also spreading awareness about societal issues.

Last year, while reading the newspaper, Whitbeck saw a small article offering statistics on refugees. He was taken aback by the high number of refugees around the world and partnered with ReEstablish Richmond, a nonprofit that helps refugees establish roots in the area, and the International Rescue Committee. In 2017 alone, 626 refugees resettled in the Richmond region. Whitbeck’s goal for this refugee portrait project was literally to put a face on the crisis and ignite conversation.

“These people are forced out of their homeland because of religious and political persecution — they didn’t want to leave … they’ve been through an unimaginable trauma,” Whitbeck says.

To photograph the refugees, he traveled to citizenship, ESL and driver’s education classes and created mobile portrait studios. Whitbeck limited the number of frames he took to fewer than 10, hoping to evoke a sense of intimacy.

“I wanted to remove anything that distracts us from the truth from the person in front of us.”

—Eileen Mellon

Tags

by ,

Connect With Us