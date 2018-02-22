Web Extra: Jamming

The following is an online extra from our March issue, on newsstands now.

River City Roller Derby practices Mondays and Thursdays at the Roller Dome in the East End. Fresh Meat skaters learn basic skills from 6 to 8 p.m. For those that have made the team, veterans practice 7 to 9 p.m. Here’s a look at one evening of skating.

× Expand Fresh Meat skaters gear up for practice; mouth guards required.

× Expand Fresh Meat skaters line up and pay close attention as they learn a new skill.

× Expand Sirius Block (players adopt derby nicknames), assistant Fresh Meat coach, times skaters as they hold their derby stance — a low, seated position that requires development of new muscles for many newbies.

× Expand Head Fresh Meat Coach AdrenaLyn demonstrates giving a whip, in which one skater grasps another’s hand and swings her forward, transferring some of her speed and momentum.

Roller derby is played by two teams of five skaters, who circle a track in a series of short matchups called jams. A jammer (indicated by a starred elastic helmet cover, called a panty) earns points by lapping the other team’s blockers. Blockers can help their jammer and obstruct the opposing jammer’s path with shoulder, hip and full-body contact.

× Expand American Gothic, a first-year team member, “walls up” with other blockers as the opposing jammer approaches.

× Expand Like whips, pushes are another way to transfer energy to your jammer.

× Expand Only a lead jammer can end a jam before its two-minute limit, by repeatedly putting her hands on her hips, up and down. This is typically a smart move if she falls and is about to lose points.

× Expand One of the four blockers has an additional role: the pivot. The pivot wears a striped panty and can be allowed to become the jammer if she successfully receives the starred panty from the jammer.

× Expand The River City Roller Derby training committee includes veteran players Cuntree Jam (second from right) and Rolling Thunder.

× Expand Many skaters consider roller derby practices and games their workouts for the week.

× Expand Roller derby is played on four-wheeled skates, or quads, which come in a variety of styles and levels. Wheels and toe-stops are interchangeable based on the playing surface.

× Expand There are nine Women’s Flat Track Derby Association leagues in Virginia, and 420 total.

× Expand River City Roller Derby’s all-star schedule runs through Aug. 18, with home games at Shooters Indoor Sportsplex on March 17 and May 12. The River City Roller Derby B Team plays at home on May 26.

× Expand This season’s schedule takes River City Roller Derby as far as Akron, Ohio.

× Expand Interested? RCRD’s next Fresh Meat orientation is Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

For more on the River City Roller Derby, visit their Facebook page or website.