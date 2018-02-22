Web Extra: Jamming

A behind-the-scenes look at a River City Roller Derby practice | Photos by Jay Paul

The following is an online extra from our March issue, on newsstands now.

River City Roller Derby practices Mondays and Thursdays at the Roller Dome in the East End. Fresh Meat skaters learn basic skills from 6 to 8 p.m. For those that have made the team, veterans practice 7 to 9 p.m. Here’s a look at one evening of skating.

Roller derby is played by two teams of five skaters, who circle a track in a series of short matchups called jams. A jammer (indicated by a starred elastic helmet cover, called a panty) earns points by lapping the other team’s blockers. Blockers can help their jammer and obstruct the opposing jammer’s path with shoulder, hip and full-body contact. 

