Share and Share Alike

× Expand A pair of Twin Oaks residents (who asked not to be named) relax on one of the hammocks the community produces. (Photo by Ash Daniel)

While many intentional communities and communes founded during the mind-altering ‘60s and ’70s have vanished, footnotes to a turbulent social history, Twin Oaks is still going strong after a half century.

At any given time, about 100 or so adults and a dozen or more children live in the Louisa County community whose land holdings have grown to 500 acres. There’s a waiting list of people who want to join, and other communes have sprung up nearby.

“Partly because of Twin Oaks being such an anchor, Louisa County has become sort of the hotbed of intentional communities in the U.S., which to me is bizarre, because you’d think it would be in Northern California, or Vermont or Colorado or somewhere groovy,” says Ezra, 43, who has lived at Twin Oaks for 16 years and is rearing two sons, ages 7 and 11, with his partner. Like many at Twin Oaks, he prefers to be identified by his first name. “A lot of my reasoning for coming here, which I think is shared by a lot of people, is trying to live a life that’s in line with what you want as a form of positive political activism,” he says, while leading visitors on a Saturday tour.

“The communal idea is big enough to stimulate a lot of different dreams. But the commonest of all is the personal dream of no longer being lonely.” —Kathleen “Kat” Kinkade, a founder of the Twin Oaks community, in her book “A Walden Two Experiment”

Ezra was raised by parents who were part of the back-to-the-land movements of the 1970s, but he says Twin Oakers come from every walk of life.

After the community’s first five years, the average age of a Twin Oaks resident was 23 1/2. Now, it's about 42, though the number is fairly fluid because of turnover.

× Expand Twin Oakers tend to a carrot garden. (Photo by Ash Daniel)

With members contributing 42 hours of labor a week, Twin Oaks is a place where capitalists might feel at home — if not for the fact that everybody shares clothes and cars. The communal, unisex bathrooms also might come as a shock. But there’s also music and dancing and storytelling, and birth control is free. Additionally, everyone gets a private room, and a $100 monthly allowance, and there’s a sauna.

Live television is banned, but television is less relevant these days anyway, with the advent of the Internet.

Twin Oaks supports itself through a variety of businesses, from tofu production — about a ton of it a day — to book indexing.

Yet, it’s perhaps best known for its hammocks, which are sold online worldwide as well as in various retail settings, and have been a staple for the community since its beginning. Residents produce about 5,000 hammocks a year.

According to the late co-founder Kat Kinkade’s two books on Twin Oaks, another founder with inherited money came up with the idea of making hammocks. He also bought the farm where Twin Oaks is situated and leased it to the community until the members purchased it outright.

On this Saturday tour, a lithe, dark-haired woman is working in the hammock shop. “I’m Linda, from California,” she says. A former bookkeeper, she has been at Twin Oaks for four months.

“I was ready to see what else there might be in life,” says Linda, who at the age of 54 just made it under Twin Oaks mandatory age requirement.

No one is accepted who is 55 or older, given the work demands to keep the community viable. On average, Twin Oakers have an income of $6,000 to $7,000 a year. But there are no salaries or wages. The money comes in the form of an income share dividend from the community’s corporation, of which all residents are co-owners. Twin Oaks operates under 501(d) of the tax code.

“According to the IRS, we’re a monastery,” Ezra says with a laugh.

He adds that because Twin Oaks’ residents are technically impoverished, they are eligible for virtually free health care through the University of Virginia Health System.

“So one of the little-known facts is that one of the reasons we’ve been able to exist here as long as we have … is because we all qualify for U.Va. indigent health care,” Ezra says.

× Expand TaChai building, named after a famous Mao-era Chinese commune (Photo by Ash Daniel)

Every building on the Twin Oaks farm was built by the members themselves, including nine residence halls, dining centers, assorted warehouses, even a hospice for the end of life.

The community is self-sustaining with gardens, a dairy herd of about a dozen cows, as well as beef cattle and chickens. Recently, they’ve begun trading a food residue of their tofu operation to a pig farmer who uses it for feed, in exchange for pork bellies.