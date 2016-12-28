The Fixers

× Expand Owner Cindy Kalfoglou of Gus's Shoe Repair

Gus’s Shoe Repair

Owner Cindy Kalfoglou learned how to repair shoes and leather after the death of her husband, Gus, who started the business in 1977. “When Gus was young in Greece, he learned to make shoes from his family,” she says. People also come from all over town for repairs on leather goods such as purses, belts and jackets. And if you need your shoes shined, dyed or stretched, it’s also the place to go.

MOST MEMORABLE FIX: The downtown shop does shoe repairs for movie studios and for the television shows “Turn” and “Mercy Street.” “It’s amazing to see some of these shoes. I worked on the shoes that Sally Field wore in ‘Lincoln’ when she played Mary Todd Lincoln. They were handmade shoes from Poland.”

Richmond Community ToolBank

Need a SmartBox, a sledgehammer or reciprocating saw for your group’s next project? The RVA Community Toolbank, which opened in January 2015, lends tools for a small fee to nonprofit members from its warehouse in Scott’s Addition. The Richmond ToolBank is part of ToolBank USA, a national network of ToolBanks. The Richmond ToolBank fashioned itself after the Atlanta Community ToolBank, which has served that community for more than 20 years. The Richmond ToolBank, which has worked with more than 80 nonprofits since January 2015, is independently operated, overseen by a local board and relies on local funding.

× Expand Richard Waller Jr. of Waller & Company Jewelers

Waller & Company Jewelers

Richard Waller Jr. has repaired many a watch over the past 60 years at Waller & Company Jewelers, the company his grandfather, M.C. Waller, started in 1900. The 79-year-old is semi-retired but still works a few days each week, making sure that customer watches continue to tick away. A full-service jewelry store, Waller & Company also repairs jewelry and does diamond setting and engraving.

THE OLDEST FIX: Waller Jr. has worked on an oversized pocket watch made in 1873 that his grandfather left him when he died in 1957. “It’s still running.”

SeeClickFix – Richmond

Ben Berkowitz couldn’t connect with his city government in New Haven, Connecticut, to complain about unwanted graffiti in 2009, so he decided to start SeeClickFix, a platform to report quality of life issues to your local government. Today the company is in about 300 localities across the U.S., including Richmond. “Here at SeeClickFix, we love working alongside the City of Richmond to make their city a better, more resilient place to live,” says Dan Kilburn, a program lead at SeeClickFix.

MOST SENTIMENTAL FIX: Using SeeClickFix, a Richmond resident reported a missing toddler swing at a local neighborhood playground and included a picture of the playground equipment. Many other residents hopped on the site to voice their support of the issue being fixed — with more than 14 comments and 33 votes. Within a month, city workers replaced the missing swing.

Tattoo Removal at Richmond Aesthetic Surgery

Rachel Duke, a board-certified nurse practitioner and certified aesthetic nurse specialist, has more than 11 years of experience, including using lasers to remove tattoos. Depending on size and location, it takes a minimum of six visits (about $100 to $600 per session) to remove a tattoo, with about two months between each visit. After the laser breaks down the ink during each treatment, the pigment is removed by the body’s lymphatic system.

MOST TOUCHING FIX: As part of the healing process after a divorce, an older gentleman wanted his ex-wife’s name removed from his arm. “He was so thankful. He really thought he would never be able to get rid of it. He was able to remove that portion of his life and move on.”

Clearpoint Credit Counseling Solutions

Founded in 1964 with 42 locations in 16 states including three in Richmond, Clearpoint helps consumers get a handle on their finances. The nonprofit provides budget and credit counseling for folks who are facing financial difficulty or are looking to improve their financial situation. “Our average debt management client has about $26,000 in credit card debt and a credit score under 600,” says Thomas Nitzsche, the company’s media relations manager. “In the past five years, we have assisted over 2 million households nationwide and repaid more than $1 billion in debt.”

Capital Results for Public Relations

Companies and organizations from Fortune 100 companies to local nonprofit organizations come to Capital Results when they have complex, challenging problems. “Our niche is when those problems intersect with government or have a very public component to them,” says partner Jay T. Smith. “We’ve helped developers win approval for their projects, broken down legislative barriers for technology companies, fought off overly restrictive regulations for health care companies and assisted organizations [with improving] their standing within the community.”