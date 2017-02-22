Sharing the Love

Libby Hill Overlook

Libby Hill Park is a short walk from my Church Hill home, making it an obvious first stop when I have visitors who haven’t seen the view that named Richmond. The unrivaled panorama of the James River, Shockoe Bottom and our downtown skyline never fails to impress. It’s Instagram gold for out-of-towners.

—Mark Robinson

Dominion GardenFest of Lights

I love checking out the GardenFest of Lights every year at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. I have a couple of friends who live out of town, and we’ve made it a tradition to see them at the beginning of the new year since the lights stay up through mid-January. We love that the theme changes every year, and it’s nice to get together after the holiday rush but still continue the festivities a little while longer.

—V. Lee Hawkins

North Bank Trail

Hiking, riding or running along the North Bank trail with simultaneous views of the James River, Hollywood Cemetery and the downtown skyline is a classic Richmond experience I love to share with local friends and visiting family alike. It’s a unique opportunity to feel miles away from it all while being only minutes away from the center of the city.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad

City Highlights Tour

When family and friends visit, we always begin their trip at our favorite Church Hill bakeries, Sub Rosa and WPA. On Saturday mornings, we go to the South of the James Farmers Market vendors for local offerings — Mrs. Yoder’s doughnuts are a must-have. Historical sites including Hollywood Cemetery and the Virginia War Memorial are always on our list. If our guests are fortunate enough to be in Richmond during the holidays, a drive along Monument Avenue is always spectacular.

—Martha Hebert

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Many Richmonders (myself included) take the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts for granted. Well-known works have graced its halls, including pieces by Rodin, Picasso and Chihuly. Not to mention it hosts a slew of events such as jazz on Thursdays and happy hour at Best Café (with free guided art tours) on Fridays. Admission is free, with affordable prices for special exhibitions. Plus, it’s open 365 days a year, so it’s always an option when visitors come to town.

—Sarah Barton

Maymont

Gorgeous gardens, a wondrous waterfall and amazing animals are all good reasons to bring out-of-towners to Maymont. A Richmond gem, the beauty of the grounds alone on this 100-acre estate is reason enough to bring family and friends, but the history gives the site character. James Henry and Sallie May Dooley bequeathed the estate to the City of Richmond in 1925. A tour of Maymont Mansion (completed in 1893) is a must, as its furnishings are mostly the same as they were when the Dooleys lived there. And be sure to take a horse-drawn carriage ride.

—Nicole Cohen

Richmond Bike Trails

As Richmond transplants, we’re always exploring new places in our adopted city (even 11 years later) and sharing them with friends and family who come to visit. Beyond the food, the craft beer, the incredible art and the gorgeous views, we most often share the many places to ride bikes around the area — from the James River Park System trails near our house to the Virginia Capital Trail, Richmond National Battlefield Park and Pocahontas State Park, we’re spoiled for choice.

—Mandy Loy

‘The Phantom of the Opera’

My dad loves to visit Richmond to see “The Phantom of the Opera” at the Byrd Theatre with me every year. Around Halloween, they show the 1925 silent film accompanied by their Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. We both get a kick out of the overly theatrical actors and the amazing party scene with one of the first uses of Technicolor. The beautiful venue and live organ really make it a special, fun tradition for us.

—Lauren Baldwin

Arts in the Park

Arts in the Park is a Richmond event that I have looked forward to every spring since I was a kid. My grandmother is a painter, so I spent a lot of my childhood at art shows. To me, nothing beats wandering the long rows of artists’ tents around Dogwood Dell and eating an ice cream cone on the steps of the Carillon. The show is large enough to draw new artists each year, but also has the regulars whose familiar tent setups always give me a warm sense of nostalgia. This is what makes it my favorite event to share with friends and family.