Scenes From 2017

Richmond's year in pictures, as captured by Richmond magazine Senior Photographer Jay Paul

  1. Dogwalkers on Manchester Bridge
  2. Dog in snow
  3. Old City Hall and new City Hall
  4. GRTC Pulse construction on Broad Street
  5. Cherry blossoms on Brown’s Island
  6. Mayor Levar Stoney in the Monument Avenue 10K
  7. Enjoying the pool on a warm spring day
  8. Arts in the Park
  9. Special Honors, Top Docs 2017, Marlon Minor, surgical assistant at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital
  10. VCUarts Runway 2017 fashion show
  11. Riding the Virginia Capital Trail
  12. Outdoor yoga at the Carillon
  13. Ryan Rinn takes part in the weekly scream on the T. Tyler Potterfield Bridge.
  14. Soldiers at Fort Lee
  15. Chickens in Varina
  16. Sunset over Pony Pasture
  17. A great blue heron in the James
  18. Flowers at the Science Museum of Virginia
  19. The Hanover Tomato Festival
  20. Jumbo chess at Short Pump Town Center
  21. Strolling down Brookland Park Boulevard
  22. A goldfinch among summer blooms
  23. Diner en Blanc at the Science Museum
  24. Motorcyclists Butch Vaughan and Greg Castleberry in Henrico
  25. Richmond magazine’s 30th Best & Worst Party (Editorial Director Susan Winiecki, center, as Sally Jessy Raphael, with Melissa Chase and Jack Lauterback from 103.7 PLAY)
  26. The 2017 Bubble Run at Richmond Raceway
  27. Police separate demonstrators and counter-protesters on Monument Avenue
  28. Moon over Short Pump
  29. Former President Barack Obama appears at a rally in support of gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam
  30. Changing bulbs in the Sauer’s vanilla sign on Broad Street
  31. Members of the UNITY Street Project, the nonprofit Girls for a Change, and volunteers from Virginia Credit Union and HandsOn Greater Richmond painted a new mural in historic Jackson Ward, designed by artist Hamilton Glass.
  32. Jaquan Bridges and Brayan Flores at J.L. Francis Elementary School in South Richmond
  33. “Beef Swellington” at L’Opossum, among our picks for 2017’s Best Restaurants in Richmond
  34. First snow of winter 2017-18
  35. The photo booth at the 20th Pollak Prizes for Excellence in the Arts, with Richmond magazine’s Harry Kollatz Jr. and honorees writer-director-producer Vince Gilligan and actor-director D.L. Hopkins

