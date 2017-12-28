Scenes From 2017

×
- Dogwalkers on Manchester Bridge
- Dog in snow
- Old City Hall and new City Hall
- GRTC Pulse construction on Broad Street
- Cherry blossoms on Brown’s Island
- Mayor Levar Stoney in the Monument Avenue 10K
- Enjoying the pool on a warm spring day
- Arts in the Park
- Special Honors, Top Docs 2017, Marlon Minor, surgical assistant at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital
- VCUarts Runway 2017 fashion show
- Riding the Virginia Capital Trail
- Outdoor yoga at the Carillon
- Ryan Rinn takes part in the weekly scream on the T. Tyler Potterfield Bridge.
- Soldiers at Fort Lee
- Chickens in Varina
- Sunset over Pony Pasture
- A great blue heron in the James
- Flowers at the Science Museum of Virginia
- The Hanover Tomato Festival
- Jumbo chess at Short Pump Town Center
- Strolling down Brookland Park Boulevard
- A goldfinch among summer blooms
- Diner en Blanc at the Science Museum
- Motorcyclists Butch Vaughan and Greg Castleberry in Henrico
- Richmond magazine’s 30th Best & Worst Party (Editorial Director Susan Winiecki, center, as Sally Jessy Raphael, with Melissa Chase and Jack Lauterback from 103.7 PLAY)
- The 2017 Bubble Run at Richmond Raceway
- Police separate demonstrators and counter-protesters on Monument Avenue
- Moon over Short Pump
- Former President Barack Obama appears at a rally in support of gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam
- Changing bulbs in the Sauer’s vanilla sign on Broad Street
- Members of the UNITY Street Project, the nonprofit Girls for a Change, and volunteers from Virginia Credit Union and HandsOn Greater Richmond painted a new mural in historic Jackson Ward, designed by artist Hamilton Glass.
- Jaquan Bridges and Brayan Flores at J.L. Francis Elementary School in South Richmond
- “Beef Swellington” at L’Opossum, among our picks for 2017’s Best Restaurants in Richmond
- First snow of winter 2017-18
- The photo booth at the 20th Pollak Prizes for Excellence in the Arts, with Richmond magazine’s Harry Kollatz Jr. and honorees writer-director-producer Vince Gilligan and actor-director D.L. Hopkins