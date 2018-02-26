Creating a Brighter Community

× Expand FeedMore volunteer Tim Beane sorts baked goods at the Central Virginia Food Bank. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Tim Beane

FeedMore

“I’m retired and I don’t play golf,” says Tim Beane, when asked why he started volunteering with FeedMore. He first learned of the organization when his son was a Boy Scout, and FeedMore helped sponsor yearly food drives for the troop; he admired their mission to feed the hungry. “It’s hard to learn basic things in school if you’re hungry,” he says. “It’s hard to look for housing, hard to look for jobs if you’re hungry.” Up to four times a week, Beane goes to the FeedMore food pantry and spends a few hours sorting the perishable and nonperishable donations that come in from food drives, individuals and businesses. While there are other ways to volunteer through FeedMore, such as in the community kitchen or for their Meals on Wheels program, the food pantry is Beane’s preferred outlet: “There’s a physical nature to the work, which I like.”

Tiffany Woods

Big Brothers Big Sisters

In August of 2016, Tiffany Woods got involved with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program to be connected to a young person in need of mentoring. “Big Brothers Big Sisters [does] an excellent job with matching ‘Bigs’ with their ‘Littles,’ ensuring that the needs of the Little are met. It’s definitely a start of a strong and everlasting bond,” she says. About twice a week, Woods and her “Little,” Virginia, will meet up and crochet together, try on makeup at a cosmetics shop, go to the bookstore or do something they have never done before. She notes that they both love to eat.

Named the Richmond/Tri-Cities/Hampton Roads Big Sister of the Year for 2017, Woods went into volunteering with the hopes of being a mentor and advocate for the youth of today. “I’ve learned that volunteering is so rewarding and motivating. ... I’ve been blessed, and I believe God blesses me to bless others,” she says.

Joel Cabot

James River Association

“For me, the James River is Richmond,” says Joel Cabot. Born in the south of France, Cabot has lived in Richmond for 23 years and is a resident of Church Hill. After coming across a local news story on the James River Association, he decided to start volunteering, he says, to keep the city that he loves beautiful and healthy. For three years, he has worked as a volunteer with JRA, helping out wherever he can.

His current focus is the Chapel Island Project, managing the upkeep of a tiny island in the James that he can see from his vantage point in Church Hill. His volunteer work also involves planting native flora in order to keep the ecosystem thriving. Cabot’s goal, he says, is to “make people aware of how nature is important, because without nature, we would not be on the earth. … We are lucky to have it; now we have to enjoy it.”

× Expand Marty Eagle (right) chats with Jessie Blackwell, a patient at VCU Massey Cancer Center. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Marty Eagle

VCU Massey Cancer Center

When patients see Marty Eagle rolling her hospitality cart full of ginger ale and crackers through the halls of VCU Massey Cancer Center, they know they are in for a treat. Eagle, who has been volunteering at Massey for seven months, has quickly become one of the center’s most passionate workers. Having recently retired from a longtime career in health-care administration, Eagle was looking for ways to continue being an advocate for patients.

As a survivor of breast cancer, she felt volunteering with Massey would bring her full circle. She remembers the volunteers and staffers who took care of her while she went through treatment and recognizes the need for a little light during dark days. “It’s my passion, it’s my calling, and it’s my way of giving back for what people did for me,” she says.

× Expand Donna Sneed is a volunteer leader for Support One, a nonprofit that works with HandsOn Greater Richmond to assist adults with intellectual disabilities. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Donna Sneed

HandsOn Greater Richmond

Donna Sneed first caught the volunteering bug when her sister brought her along to work with Project Homeless Connect, an event that helps the homeless to find jobs and receive medical care. After seeing the impact of volunteering on the less fortunate, she began working with HandsOn Greater Richmond, an organization that helps bring together volunteers and plan volunteering events for a number of smaller organizations. In 2013, Sneed became a volunteer leader for Support One, a nonprofit that works with HandsOn Greater Richmond to assist adults with intellectual disabilities. Every other month, she gathers a team to help plan and organize “done-in-a-day” craft projects for residents with Support One. The projects range from carving pumpkins to designing acrostics of the residents’ names. Together they enjoy refreshments, play music and dance. Sneed describes her experience as humbling, adding, “We squander time a lot. Why not utilize our time to help someone else?”

Sara Anderson

Project Yoga Richmond

After suffering a running injury, Sara Anderson decided to attend a restorative yoga class through Project Yoga Richmond. She was impressed by the organization’s advocacy work and outreach programs, as well as its inclusive environment. A volunteer now for four years, Anderson’s work involves showing students around, checking in people for classes, and cleaning the studio and props. She is also a registered yoga instructor, which allows her to demonstrate poses and help students.

One of the things that stands out for her the most about Project Yoga Richmond, she says, is the lack of judgment from both teachers and students. She notes that, whoever you are and wherever you are in your practice, all are welcome and celebrated. Their mission is a focus on kindness, patience and acceptance. Once you have those within you, Anderson says, the goal is to “take it off the mat and into the community.”