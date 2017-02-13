No Love Lost: Regional Rivalries

× Expand Illustration by Justin Vaughan

Sports

Highland Springs vs. Varina football

When it comes to high school sports, the counties are home to the cream of the crop. Two Henrico football powerhouses — Highland Springs and Varina — duke it out on the gridiron annually. The winner earns “Beast of the East” bragging rights. The Highlanders have won the last four clashes, the most recent a decisive three-touchdown victory. But don’t sleep on the Blue Devils; they’ll have something to say this fall.

VCU vs. University of Richmond men’s basketball

The city’s biggest sports rivalry pits two men’s basketball programs with crosstown campuses against each other twice a year. The VCU Rams are consistently among the elite teams in the Atlantic 10 conference, making six NCAA tournament appearances in a row. The Spiders are consistently competitive in conference play, but haven’t made an appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2011. VCU leads the all-time series with 48 wins and 28 losses. When these two programs face off, though, the records go out the window. Anything can happen.

VUU vs. VSU

The Trojans of Virginia State University in Ettrick and the Panthers of Virginia Union University in North Side meet each fall. The two historically black colleges are conference foes in the NCAA Division II Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Last fall, the Trojans trounced the Panthers on Senior Day, avenging a one-point loss to the Panthers the previous year. Parity is the hallmark of every good rivalry, right?

Media

Richmond Times-Dispatch vs. Style Weekly

The city’s paper of record and the 35-year-old alternative publication in town compete for scoops in the never-ending journalistic race to be first. With staff turnover in recent years, the professional animosity between the two has mellowed somewhat — or at least it seems that way. To be fair, the Times-Dispatch has a substantial advantage in both staff and resources, but don’t tell Style Weekly Editor Jason Roop that. (We’ll look for you in our Twitter mentions, Jason).

Radio IQ vs. WCVE

Richmond has a soft spot for public radio in its heart of stone. These two stations, both NPR affiliates, compete for listeners who are inclined to spend their commutes absorbing the day’s news and thoughtful commentary (and hours of WCVE’s classical music) instead of skipping through FM stations playing The Chainsmokers on repeat.

Geography

North of the James vs. South of the James

Those old bumper stickers may have faded or peeled off, but the battle for bank supremacy is still raging on. North of the James has been the big winner of the Richmond renaissance, with Virginia Commonwealth University booming, Broad Street burgeoning and Shockoe Bottom’s nightlife bumping. But not so fast. South Richmond is on the rise, too. Manchester, investments along the Hull Street corridor and the imminent (fingers crossed!) development of the next frontier — Jefferson Davis Highway — guarantee this debate will continue for years to come.

Scott’s Addition vs. Manchester

Which former industrial wasteland can reach hipster mecca status first? In one corner, weighing in with six breweries, two coffee shops and a popsicle stand, is Scott’s Addition. In the opposite corner, the downtown challenger, standing approximately a half-dozen high-rise apartment buildings tall and counting, is Manchester. Experts say this bout may come down to upgrades, from bike infrastructure to improved access to grocery shopping. Vegas says it’s a coin flip, so take your pick, folks.

Chesterfield vs. buses

The possibility of a regional transportation network approaching that of other metropolitan areas across the country is under threat from, well, one-third of our region. Chesterfield’s hesitance to open its borders for regular bus service is well-known. Its aversion is even more puzzling when you consider that the county owns half the Greater Richmond Transportation Company. Let’s put this in familiar terms: That’s like owning a rifle but refusing to go hunting with it.

Food & Drink

Mrs. Marshall’s vs. Sally Bell’s potato salad

If you’ve never sampled either establishment’s potato salad, just take our word for it: This is no laughing matter. Why? Because people in the South do not compromise on their potato salad preferences, that’s why. This is Redskins vs. Cowboys serious. This is Harry Potter vs. Lord Voldemort serious. There is no neutrality in the war for potato salad primacy.

× Expand Illustration by Justin Vaughan

Cocktail bars vs. craft breweries

Speculation that Richmond’s craft beer bubble would burst seems greatly exaggerated now. Local favorites such as Hardywood, Ardent Craft Ales and Legend are thriving amid an influx of new kids on the block like The Veil and Stone Brewing. Meanwhile, some of the city’s top restaurants — Dutch & Co., Heritage, and the Rogue Gentlemen — are serving up delicious cocktails second to none. Our respective livers are the only losers in this contest.