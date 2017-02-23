Great Places to Work: Office Extras

× Expand Photo by Franck-Boston/Thinkstock

A job is more than a paycheck, and for some Richmond workers, employment comes with some peculiar perks. Here’s a sampling:

Seeing Stars

The National plays host to some of the nation’s biggest touring acts. For those who work there, it has its own special charm: “Meeting rock stars is easily the biggest perk,” says Bill Reid, who books shows for the venue.

Take a Trip

Virginia Family Dentistry employees with two or more years of service go on an annual group trip paid for by the partners each year. Destinations have included Rome, London and the Bahamas.

A Journey of 1,000 Miles …

The consulting firm The Frontier Project believes in incremental change, as evident in its Tiny Habit Challenge, which encourages workers to drop one bad habit by taking up a good one. Employees can contemplate the change in their meditation lounge.

Plugged In

Technology is a workplace’s best friend, and at SingleStone Consulting, they extend that adage to their employees for use at home, with a $40 technology benefit for home Internet use, and a chance for new hires to select their own laptop.

Rooms With a View

The best workplace view of the city skyline is enjoyed by employees at SunTrust Mortgage, south of the James in Manchester.

On the Green

Office sports are usually confined to toy basketball hoops or paper football, but technology consulting company UDig holds weekly putting tournaments for staff to relieve stress in the workplace.

Physical Science

Staffers at the Science Museum of Virginia are working up a sweat with the museum’s on-site weight-loss program, yoga and Zumba classes.

This article is a sneak peek from our Great Places to Work issue, on newsstands now!