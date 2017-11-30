Manchester Matters

The following is a sneak peek from our December issue, on newsstands now.

× 1 of 6 Expand A.J. Brewer, owner of Brewer's Café (Photo by Dominic Hernandez) × 2 of 6 Expand Brewer's Cafe (Photo by Dominic Hernandez) × 3 of 6 Expand Mayo/14th Street Bridge, which joins Manchester to downtown Richmond, circa 1913 (Image courtesy The Valentine) × 4 of 6 Expand Jimmy and Elaine Kastelberg, owners of Caravati’s Inc. (Photo by Dominic Hernandez) × 5 of 6 Expand Inside Caravati's (Photo by Dominic Hernandez) × 6 of 6 Expand View from the Manchester Flood Wall (Photo by Chenla Ou) Prev Next

A.J. Brewer is giddy. The day before we met, his Manchester coffee shop, Brewer’s Café, turned 2, and the next day he woke to a Facebook post informing him that Travel + Leisure named the cafe the top sandwich spot in Virginia. “So if I seem distracted, that’s why,” says the Richmond native, who left a career as a stockbroker in D.C. to return to his home city and start the shop.

But Brewer doesn’t seem distracted; he seems electric. He shifts in his chair and pantomimes as he talks about what the café, and the neighborhood, mean to him.

Although he grew up in Randolph, Brewer attended First Baptist Church in Blackwell and spent time in the area throughout his childhood. A series of chances led him back to Manchester from D.C., first to live and then to open Brewer’s.

“I wanted to do something in my neighborhood,” he says. “The only way neighborhoods succeed is if youhave folks living here and also working here and supporting the local businesses. It’s like a bowl of soup — the chicken noodle soup doesn’t taste as good without the noodles.”

Now, Brewer says he’s fortunate to live, work and play all on the same block. In 2016, Brewer’s Café partnered with Manchester Manifest to bring a music and arts festival to the lot next to the shop, and this summer they expanded the concept to a monthly First Fridays celebration of the performing and fine arts.

Manchester is in the midst of an exciting time, according to Brewer. He says to keep moving forward, residents should take ownership of the neighborhood’s future. “We can all have the mentality that not only is [Manchester] good enough to live or work here, but it’s good enough to create something here.”

Boom, Bust, Boom

For nearly a century and a half following its founding in 1769, Manchester developed independently of Richmond,with its own schools, police departments, churches and other institutions. By the 1890 census, the city boasted more than9,000 residents.

But the city was always second to its sibling across the river, and was denigrated as “Dogtown” by some. It was annexed by Richmond in 1910. Its commercial district thrived through the mid-20th century, but fell into a precipitous decline, reaching a nadir in the 1970s. Piecemeal projects have brought change to the community since then, along with new residents and businesses.

Now, Manchester is home to Brewer and other entrepreneurs, a bustling fine-arts community, a gaggle of industrial spaces transformed into hip residential developments, and thriving shopping and eating establishments.

Milton Vice, president of the Hull Street Merchants Association and one of the organizers of the annual Hull Street Festival, says he’s proud of the growth the corridor is seeing. “Several years ago, the area had surrendered,” says Vice, “but now this area is being rescued.”

Hull Street

Hull Street has long been to Manchester what Broad Street has been to Richmond. The first-ever Ukrop's opened at 3111 Hull St. in 1937, but it is the stretch of Hull roughly between 9th and 17th streets that formed the heart of the commercial corridor. Banks, restaurants, department stores, food markets and a movie theater thrived there through the mid-1900s.

The growth of suburban shopping malls contributed to the corridor’s decline in the second half of the century, though the street has never been truly dormant. Today, while some shopfronts stand empty, businesses old and new help keep commerce alive. The old Venus Theater (marquee still intact) is now a secondhand furniture store, and the 1200 block of Hull, home to Rudd’s Meats and Singer in the early 1950s, is now home to Bahashem Soap Co., 1221-A Hull St., and relative newcomer Island Yoga Fitness, 1229 Hull St.

Manchester Docks

In 1778, Virginia outlawed the trafficking of Africans from abroad into slavery. But that didn’t end the slave trade in the state. Instead, Richmond became the main East Coast hub of the “downriver” slave trade — the selling and transport of enslaved Africans from one part of the Americas to another.

Between 1830 and 1860, no other place on the East Coast was selling more slaves downriver than Richmond, and the Manchester Docks, located at what’s now often called Ancarrow’s Landing, were the trade’s main port.

Today, the docks serve as the point of origin for the Richmond Slave Trail. They are also one of the sites of the Elegba Folklore Society’s annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration commemorating emancipation.