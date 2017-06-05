Keeping Watch

× Expand (Left to right) Bob Olsen keeps watch in Chesterfield County; Mark Hile, in Henrico County; and Melissa Vaughn, in Richmond. (Photos by Jay Paul) The Vocal Raising questions is a calling for these watchdogs While they don’t often pass out medals for civic activism, badges are another thing. Chesterfield County resident Bob Olsen started his watchdog career when counseling Boy Scouts on earning citizenship merit badges. “I was teaching a class and telling boys you need to get involved and need to make a difference. And then I looked in the mirror and said: ‘Know what? You need to practice this yourself.’ ” The suburban Chicago native finished his tour in the Army in 1973 and settled with his wife in Chesterfield. The now-retired heavy-equipment operator assisted with building many of the region’s highways, including the Downtown Expressway and the downtown Flood Wall. He then became involved with designing machines to clean up oil spills, an occupation that sent him around the world. But Olsen’s sense of civic duty propelled him to investigate the causes of shrink swell soil and to campaign for elected school boards — “to get the politics out of it. Instead, it got worse,” he says. And lately, he’s been examining the effect of stored fly ash (a byproduct of coal-fired power plants) on the region’s water system. “I read the minutiae,” he says with pride. This is how, in 1991, he found himself crawling under houses affected by shrink swell soil in Brandermill and nearby subdivisions with Board of Supervisors candidates Art Warren, Jack McHale and Ed Barber, to examine the impact of shrink swell soil, which significantly expands and contracts. “They got elected,” Olsen recalls. “And we formed a citizens committee to figure out what the problem was in Chesterfield County. And we found that the problem was Chesterfield County. They weren’t conducting inspections properly.” In 2013, Olsen lent his expertise to discussions in Skinquarter about a rezoning amendment that would have permitted fly ash and automobile shredder residue into a proposed landfill. After a capacity public meeting about the amendment at Cosby High School, supporters of the zoning change met with opponent Olsen. “They asked me, ‘What can we do to get you on our side?’ And I laughed. ‘It ain’t happening.’ And I turned around and walked out.” The zoning amendment application was withdrawn. Changing State Law Mark Hile became politically engaged at a Tea Party rally in Kanawha Plaza on April 14, 2009. Ever since, he and his wife, Anita, have volunteered in campaigns, and he regularly attends the Henrico County Board of Supervisors meetings. In 2015, Hile also got a bill passed by the General Assembly that requires school boards to present their budgets in line-item form on their websites. Virginia legislators were surprised, Hile says, that such a regulation didn’t exist. “The intent was to have more transparency on what school boards were spending their money on when they submitted to their county commissions or boards.” He’s heard that “school boards were screaming mad” because by complying with this law, things were exposed that they didn’t want seen. Hile, a radiation oncology technician, sees his role as holding elected officials accountable to the greater good. “Sometimes that means raising difficult questions, or sometimes seeing a matter not this way, but that way, “ he says. “It’s about establishing a professional relationship with elected officials so they come to know and trust you. We’re not out to get them but engage in conversation.” P.S. Hile has no interest in running for office. Meetings as Cinema For Richmonder Melissa Vaughn, Richmond City Council is a long-running evening melodrama. And Vaughn and her colleagues at the RVA Dirt website provide commentary in the same spirit as the wisecracking riff artists of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” who watch bad movies and comment on the action, or lack thereof. There is, however, a method to RVA Dirt’s mania. They want more people to follow local government meetings, and they want to act as a clearinghouse for community meetings and events. A Manchester High and Longwood University graduate, Vaughn first got hooked circa 1990 at around age 11 while flipping channels and finding the public access broadcasts of council meetings when Walter Kinney was mayor. “I watched this stuff and talked about it to my friends who thought I was a nutter. I followed it for years and years — and then Twitter happened.” And Facebook and Nextdoor. Vaughn discovered that she wasn’t the only one who followed the broadcast. She partnered with fellow politics nerds Jessee Perry and Francesca Leigh Davis to form RVA Dirt. “We didn’t know it would become popular,” Vaughn says. “We’re just a bunch of dorks.”

× Expand (Left to right) The political journeys of Kristen Larsen, Amanda Chase and Nicole Anderson-Ellis all began with hyperlocal community issues. (Photo by Chet Strange) Crossing Over For these elected officials, their journey began with an issue For Nicole Anderson Ellis, it was the blue sign in a Varina cornfield that said, “Re-Zoning Pending.” A spaghetti dinner at which School Board opponents of the Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts circulated materials denying the viability of the charter school was Kristen Larsen’s tipping point. For Amanda Chase, it was a proposed road expansion near her community pool in Chesterfield County that made her decide to get her feet wet. While these three women may not come from the same place politically, they are all wives and mothers who at one point looked around and said: Nobody else is going to do this but me. And now they are all new-school elected officials in a region that often prefers old-school approaches. Pushing Back “One of the challenges of my adult life is recognizing that my elected — quote unquote — leaders don’t always want me to be involved,” says Ellis, who went from being a planning advocate to an elected member of the Henricopolis Soil and Water Conservation District. “So one thing we have to overcome as active members of our democracy is the pushback from City Hall or county government; the idea that it’s inconvenient to have people’s opinions on the table. Leaving resident input to the end of a process, too, puts both officials and the public at loggerheads. “They say we’re bringing out the pitchforks,” Ellis says. “If we’d been in at the start, we all wouldn’t be in this counterproductive offensive-defensive position.” With a slight laugh, Larsen, who won a seat on the Richmond School Board in 2012 and moved on to City Council after November’s election, says that she doesn’t measure herself against traditional political expectations. In her successful runs, she says, “There are people who want to be the rainmakers. They will tell you, ‘You can’t run for this position, it’s not your turn.’ ” The mother of two also was advised to cast herself as “the soccer mom.” “And I just felt like, I just need to be me,” Larsen says of her first race. “If people don’t like that, then they have four other candidates to choose from.” State Sen. Amanda Chase wanted to be the least annoying candidate in a three-way race in 2015. She practiced retail politics. “I didn’t do robo calls. I went door-to-door myself. I tried to have the personal touch.” The graduate of Monacan High School possessed the advantage that in many cases people knew her, or they had mutual connections of friends and family. When Chase advised Republican candidates before running for office herself, she told them to just be themselves. “And if that resonates with your constituents, great; if not, it wasn’t meant to be.” Larsen sees two kinds of people who seek a position in public service. The one group is hardwired from the get-go. “From kindergarten, they know they want to run for office. They go through law school, work under other politicians, all because they want to be public servants. That was not me. I had no experience.” Ellis says that political involvement requires you to talk and sell yourself. “Cool people don’t want to prattle on about how great they are. And so you can end up with people in office who are less concerned about the issues and the concerns of people and more about their own personal advancement.” Doing the Work Ellis came to advocacy through family. Her mother, Eugenia Anderson-Ellis, was active in the Church Hill Neighborhood Association and Scenic Virginia. Ellis’ work in Varina evolved into the Route 5 Corridor Coalition, which halted plans to transform that scenic and historic road into a four-lane highway, worked on applying more sensible standards to subdivision construction and campaigned for the completion of the Virginia Capital Trail. Larsen didn’t know how controversial Patrick Henry charter school would be. Then, once she started, there wasn’t any going back, and she found her public relations experience and communications skills useful. One of her goals is accountability. “Transparency is a word that gets thrown around these days,” she says, but, for good reason. When she joined the School Board, the members received three hulking budget binders, each a foot and a half thick. “If I’m overwhelmed by the amount of paper I get, what about my constituents?” During her term, the board began using shareable and searchable software. During Chase’s second week in the state Senate, she established a Transparency Caucus with Del. Mark H. Levine, D-Alexandria. This meant video recording of proceedings involving bills they sponsored. She co-patroned a bill by state Sen. Scott A. Surovell, D-Fairfax, that sought to require the closure of coal-ash ponds by July 1, 2020. Her support put her on the other side of the aisle from Dominion Virginia Power, which had supported her campaign. The issue was important to her constituents, though, and an assessment of contradictory water-quality studies gave her enough reasons to support the bill. “I’m here to represent the people who voted and put me here.”