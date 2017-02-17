In Loving Memory

The hangout where everybody knew your name. The scrappy minor-league squad giving it their all in tattered uniforms. The supermarket that prepared your holiday dinner rolls for decades. They all live on, if only in our memories — here’s an appreciation of a few Richmond institutions that are no more.

× Expand Arthur Ashe, right, greets an opponent. (Photo courtesy Lou Einwick)

The Agony of Defeat

For a city that’s regularly dismissed as a failed professional sports town, Richmond has had no shortage of teams willing to give River City a shot. The 1970s probably represented our pro-sports peak: In addition to twice-yearly NASCAR races that continue to this day, the American Basketball Association’s Virginia Squires brought future hall of famers Dr. J and George “Iceman” Gervin to town before the team’s 1976 demise, while tennis greats like John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg and Arthur Ashe played an indoor tournament here for 19 years until 1984. And who could forget our lengthy string of ice-hockey teams [the Wildcats, the Robins, the Rifles, the Renegades (twice) and the RiverDogs] and indoor-football squads (the Speed, the Bandits, the Revolution and the Raiders)? The latter string has now been extended with the January 2017 arrival of the Richmond Roughriders franchise.

× Expand Photo courtesy Historic Richmond Foundation

Businesses That Went Bye-Bye

Many companies, large and small, have come and gone from Richmond’s business landscape over the years, but with a few exceptions (yes, we still miss Ukrop’s supermarkets — even in a world with Wegmans), most of our sadness at the loss of former giants such as Circuit City, LandAmerica, S&K Famous Brands, and Heilig-Meyers Co. stems from the job losses that can mean a drain of cash and brainpower from the region, even as many of these corporations’ former employees have gone on to create enterprises that add to the region in new ways.

When it comes to a defunct company’s legacy, you could argue that BEST products — the catalog showroom retailer that called it quits in 1997 after a 39-year run — has had the greatest impact, given that its success allowed the company’s founders, Sydney and Frances Lewis (who is still with us), to make generous donations of money and, perhaps more importantly, priceless artwork to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, gifts that continue to pay cultural dividends to this day.

The Final Deadline

When RVANews announced it was shutting down this past June, the hyperlocal news site joined the ranks of many once-beloved members of Richmond’s media landscape in journalism Valhalla. While some outlets have found themselves swallowed up by a bigger rival (à la the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s 1992 merger with the Richmond News Leader and its 2008 purchase of Richmond.com), other players like ThroTTle, the seminal underground magazine that could; Punchline, the alt-weekly with a sharply developed sense of humor; and the nonprofit arts journal 64 just called it quits. Thankfully, their alumni have continued to make journalistic waves in Richmond and beyond, just as RVAHub has risen from the ashes of RVANews.

× Expand Joe Seipel, right, outside the Texas-Wisconsin Border Café (Photo courtesy Joe Seipel)

Gathering Spots Now Gone

The original Village Café at 939 W. Grace St. served as a hangout for artists and the arty, including novelist Tom Robbins, until 1992, when it moved across the street, where the “new” Village continues to bustle. The long-vacant old place is currently undergoing renovations as it prepares for its next incarnation.

Another spot for the artistically inclined, the Texas-Wisconsin Border Café, was started by artists and professors James Bradford and Joe Seipel (later dean of VCU’s School of the Arts), both from Wisconsin, and Texan Donna Van Winkle, in 1982. The Tex-Wis evolved, along with its décor of animal heads, license plates and rotating art exhibitions; occasional live music; and its favored Widowmaker Chili, into a beloved Fan institution until last call came on March 14, 1999.

In the 78 years between the Colonial Revival Westhampton Theater’s 1938 premiere and its final screening in 2016, the Libbie and Grove mainstay evolved into a go-to spot for indie-leaning cinema that might never make it to Richmond’s multiplexes.

× Expand A Thalhimers window display, highlighting items imported from France (Photo courtesy The Valentine)

Bygone Buildings

The downtown performing arts center needed to go somewhere, and the dormant-since-1992 Thalhimer’s department store was selected for the sacrifice. In its heyday, Thalhimer’s provided a link to the outside world of fashion and art: The display windows were decorated with themes, not just at Christmastime, and from the 1930s into the 1950s, this included Virginia Garden Week, the Richmond Ballet, the 350th Jamestown Festival and the Left Bank of Paris.

A previous attempt to rescue downtown, the enclosed Sixth Street Festival Marketplace, supplanted a corridor of longtime family-run businesses in 1985 to create a retail bridge across Broad Street that was meant to be a physical representation of the social, racial and economic divides the marketplace was trying to cross. Broad Street, now on the upswing, could use that bridge today, but the span was demolished in 2003 by those who helped build it, as if to say the whole thing never existed.