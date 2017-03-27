× Expand McKesson's break area offers shuffleboard, video game consoles, TVs and a snack center. (Photo by Ansel Olson)

With or without the fringe, it’s all about meaningful benefits.

That’s the common thread in the 15 businesses we’ve profiled as some of the Great Places to Work in the Richmond region. It’s a diverse sampling, ranging from a nonprofit (the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls) to two in the Fortune 500 (CarMax and health-care giant McKesson), but they all offer plentiful perks and opportunities to their people.

There’s a bevy of benefits out there, including 30 days of paid maternity leave (catering business MOSAIC), monthly onsite massage therapists (tech company Authentic), a meditation room (planned for the new offices of Dominion Payroll), and paid time off for workers to volunteer with the nonprofits (the employee-owned financial service Davenport).

It’s the first time we’ve undertaken a state-of-the-workplace survey in a decade. We sent more than 400 letters to regional businesses with 50 or more employees via snail mail and emails. Both included a link to our online survey. We had help in reviewing the results from Richard Coughlan, associate professor of management at the Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond, and from Christopher Reina, assistant professor in management at Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Business.

With their input, we selected a dozen companies from the participants in our online survey. Three more profile subjects were selected from recommendations provided by Reina and Coughlan.

Some of the factors considered in compiling the sampling were diversity, a strong benefits package, and engaged leadership. We also tried to offer a balance of businesses in terms of size and in types of occupations. So how representative is our sampling?

“The companies included on this year’s list have created strong cultures and robust approaches to attract and retain great employees,” says Coughlan. “In that regard, they represent the broader state of the workplace across the [United States]. The competition for talent in Richmond is healthy, and firms must be willing to provide meaningful benefits in order to be successful in their search for tomorrow’s leaders.”

This is by no means an exhaustive list, and there’s nothing scientific about our sampling. It’s just a snapshot of the state of the workplace in the Richmond region, with no rankings and in no particular order.

We’ve also taken a look at changes in the workplace, including a story on how millennials bring different expectations to the job, and a question-and-answer session on workplace diversity with Sam McClure of the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. And just for fun, there’s also a sampling of some of the on-the-job perks available throughout the region.

Capital One

A comprehensive benefits package and a family-friendly atmosphere are hallmarks of Capital One. Benefits include rooms for nursing mothers, fitness centers and flexible spending accounts. Diversity is promoted through seven associate networks that are open to all workers, including African-American, Asian, and LGBT. They provide employees ways to celebrate their shared culture and encourage. “Inclusion is embedded in my job and how we work every day here. It feels so organic and natural,” says Alicia Thompson, a manager in Enterprise Supplier Management."

Field: Financial services

In Business Since: 1994

Years in Richmond: 23

Number of Richmond-Based Employees: 11,000

Accolades: “America’s Best Employers,” Forbes; “100 Best Companies to Work For,” (#88) Fortune

McKesson Medical-Surgical

The health care giant has a state-of-the-art workplace in its Richmond divisional headquarters, which opened in 2015. It offers collaborative work stations; a gym with weight and cardio rooms, a cafeteria; coffee machines and break areas on each floor and walking trails on campus. McKesson also has gone green, with the facility earning WELL Building and LEED certifications. Employee wellness is a focus of its Vitality program, a 2015 recipient of The Health Project’s C. Everett Koop Award for excellence in health improvement and cost savings.

Field: Health care

In Business Since: 1833

Years in Richmond: 20

Number of Richmond-Based Employees: 691

Average Salary: $29,670

Accolades: Four consecutive years a best place to work for LGBT equality, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation; 2017 military-friendly employer, militaryfriendly.com

× Expand Pre-K teacher Stephanie Kilby works with children at Bon Secours Family Center at St. Mary's Hospital. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Bon Secours Virginia Health System

Family-friendly Bon Secours offers tuition assistance, a parental leave program, wellness initiatives, flexible work arrangements, three onsite child care centers and eldercare help for employees who are caretakers for a loved one. “Bon Secours values its workforce and knows that happier, healthier employees lead to better care for our patients and their families,” says Paul Junod, director of human resources.