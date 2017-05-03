× Expand Illustration by Kevin McFadin

For a lot of people, social media has become a war zone, or, at least, an unnecessarily brutal reminder of our country’s divided beliefs, convictions and “truths.”

How many people have you hidden on Facebook? My number is in the dozens. And they aren’t just people I find unpleasant or with whom I disagree. Some simply have the habit of sharing articles that yank me out of my day too often. I reach my limit and click “no, I don’t want to follow.” I’ll check your page when I can handle it.

Is that privilege? Yes.

Is it self-care? Yes, that, too.

But I don’t want to permanently hide my head in the virtual sand, ignoring everything or listening only to voices that agree with me.

It isn’t about signing off entirely, just stepping back. Going analog for a while.

I’m far from the only one in Richmond who feels this pull toward meeting in person and establishing what feel like more authentic connections. Less shouting into the void and more talking rationally face to face. Feeling like part of a real community. Meeting strangers.

Here’s what some Richmonders are doing about it.

On Tuesday mornings at 8 a.m., Ryan Rinn does scream into the void, along with a few other bold souls who venture to the T. Tyler Potterfield pedestrian bridge on the James River. It’s the weekly scream, an event prompted by a friend’s Facebook status, a frustrated “AHHHHHHHHHHH” in reaction to a recent headline. “Why don’t we do that in real life?” Rinn wondered.

“It’s intentionally silly,” says Rinn, the executive director of the Storefront for Community Design, “and it’s a great way to release anxiety and anger. I’m getting better at screaming. When I started [in February], it was all up in my throat.”

One week, he screamed by himself, but most weeks Rinn has a few compatriots. The river’s rush often drowns out the noise, so it’s not frightening to those who find themselves on the bridge with the screamers, unaware.

Politics is an underlying reason for some of the shrieking, but there are other reasons, too. Many screamers don’t explain; they just let it out. They arrive around 8 and are gone by 8:20, ready to start the day, feeling a bit of earned peace and solidarity, Rinn says. “They’ve shut it all down and gone back to being engaged in real ways that they can smell, hear and feel.”

Having come to Richmond from Texas in 2000 to attend college (he has degrees from the University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University), Rinn appreciates working on Broad Street downtown, where every day he meets people face to face. In the past several years, particularly, “There’s a re-investment in what it means to be a neighbor,” he says. “It’s part of the benefit of living in a city. People are very friendly.”

For Paul Cassimus, building community involves a less primal approach (and much less screaming): Last spring, he started a free yoga class in the grassy field in front of the Carillon in Byrd Park; it ran Tuesday nights through October. Cassimus plans to continue it this spring and summer, beginning in April.

“I just wanted to do something for the community,” says Cassimus, who owns King of Pops, maker of all-natural ice pops. He called a yoga instructor who was too busy to lead the outdoor class but led him to Michelle Landon of One Drop Yoga, a studio based in Shockoe Bottom, and she was game. Most of Cassimus’ collaborations are food-related, which makes sense, but health and fitness — as well as enjoying nature — are equally important to him.

And yes, once class is over, he gives away ice pops. It didn’t feel quite right to invite people to a free yoga class and then sell pops, he says with a laugh. The class is for all levels, including children. And men, too, Cassimus jokes, noting that they were underrepresented last year. Just bring a mat or a beach towel to the park, he says.

Cassimus grew up in Roswell, Georgia., which he calls “the Short Pump of Atlanta,” but he considers Richmond his home, having lived here since 2009. After earning his teaching license at UR, he taught Spanish for the Henrico County school system. But the pull of owning a business, like so many of his Greek-born relatives do, took him in the direction of selling gourmet pops. Today, Cassimus lives blocks away from his brick-and-mortar shop in Scott’s Addition.