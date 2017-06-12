× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

The Tri-Cities south of Richmond have a fourth sibling, which turns 100 this year.

That would be Fort Lee, whose population swells each day to roughly 26,000, slightly smaller than Petersburg, but outpacing Hopewell and Colonial Heights.

The primary mission of the military base is to train sustainment soldiers, the troops who get everything done that’s needed to make the Army work, including feeding and equipping personnel. It’s the third-largest training site in the U.S. Army, with more than 70,000 troops coming through its classrooms each year.

“To understand the impact Fort Lee has on the Army, you have to remember that it is the home of the sustainment,” says Command Sgt. Maj. Clarence Richardson. “We have all of our younger soldiers that are coming here to be trained, and we also have all our functional courses.”

It’s also an economic powerhouse. Sarah Gauvin, deputy director of public affairs for Fort Lee, cites a 2012 study that found the base has a $2.4 billion economic impact each year, and comprises about 13 percent of the local economy.

“When you have a large population such as the one we do, it makes a big impact on the community all around,” says Ken Finlayson, the Combined Arms Support Command historian.

Fort Lee may be a workplace, but it’s also home to hundreds of military families. As a community, it offers everything that makes a place home. It has its own municipal services, from a fire department to a dog park. For nightlife, there’s the Hideaway Lounge, or trivia night at the Sustainer’s Pub. There’s a 27-hole golf club, a bowling alley where you can get a 20-ounce milkshake for $2.25, and a theater troupe, too. It even has its own ZIP code.

And just like any community, it holds public celebrations of special events that are open to all. You can help Fort Lee celebrate its centennial at several events, starting with July Fourth festivities on post. Here’s a sampling of the fort’s history, a roundup of special centennial events, and a look at some hidden gems and activities that are open to the general public year-round.

× 1 of 6 Expand 1919: This “living” photo of Uncle Sam is composed of 19,000 soldiers and officers at Camp Lee. (Photo courtesy U.S. Army) × 2 of 6 Expand 1940: Trainees were taught hand lettering and other graphic arts techniques at Camp Lee during WWII. (Photo courtesy U.S. Army) × 3 of 6 Expand 1942: A P-40 airplane (upper center) crashed near these musicians on the parade ground seconds after their photo was taken. Flight officer Clayton W. Huntsman lost his life when he jumped, but only after he had maneuvered his plane so that it would not hit the musicians. (Photo courtesy Library of Congress) × 4 of 6 Expand 1951: The Quartermaster Training Center provided instruction for support branches including photography and television studio operation. WAC Private Alice Grobe worked in the Quartermaster Technical Training Service photo lab. (Photo courtesy U.S. Army) × 5 of 6 Expand 1999: The Petroleum Training Department trains soldiers to perform operations including transporting, storing and distributing fuel. (Photo courtesy U.S. Army) × 6 of 6 Expand 2017: Soldiers go through a fire training session. (Photo by Jay Paul) Prev Next

Onstage

Fort Lee is home to one of the few remaining Army-operated theaters, formally known as The Theatre Company (leemwr.com). Lee Farmer, who has been a producer at the theater for 22 years, says the nonprofit community troupe has been in operation since 1947.

“The theater is really a mix of military personnel and civilians and the surrounding community,” Farmer says. “It’s a melting pot.”

The theater stages shows such as “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” and “Annie the Musical.” It also offers year-round theater experiences for youth. Its annual summer camp for children ages 8 to 18 is set for June 26-30.

× 1 of 3 Expand A member of the 392nd Army Band playing the banjo at Fourth at the Fort (Photo courtesy U.S. Army) × 2 of 3 Expand Fourth at the Fort celebrations attract people from all over Central Virginia. (Photo courtesy U.S. Army) × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy U.S. Army Prev Next

100 Years of Service

Camp Lee was made out of what was mostly farmland. Named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, the camp was constructed to support the training of the 80th Division, made up of soldiers from Virginia, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania, according to Finlayson.

“The 80th Division is still here in its latest incarnation,” he adds, “which is the 80th Training Command in Richmond, so there’s almost an unbroken connection between that and today’s soldiers.”

But the original camp was short-lived. After World War I, all the structures but one were demolished, and the land, which had been obtained from Prince George County, was returned to the state in May 1921.

In 1940, during the run-up to World War II, the camp was rebuilt. Its mission shifted from training particular divisions to service as the Quarter-master Replacement Training Center. During this time, the camp also held the Army Services Forces Training Center, the Quartermaster (Research & Development) Board, a large contingent of Women’s Army Corps Soldiers, and, for a while, a prisoner-of-war camp and the Medical Replacement Training Center.

Camp Lee’s population surged during the war, and for a time it was the third largest population center in Virginia, after Richmond and Norfolk.

The end of World War II in 1945 did not mark the end of the camp. It continued operations and transitioned to Fort Lee in 1950.

“In the eyes of the Army, you’re temporary if you’re a camp,” Finlayson says. “When you become a permanent Army facility, you become a fort.”

Fort Lee’s mission expanded after Congress passed Base Realignment and Closure legislation in 2005. Fort Lee had been receiving long-term physical improvements since its designation of permanent status, but the legislation allowed it to expand further. They established a Sustainment Center of Excellence and brought on both the U.S. Army Ordnance Center and School and the headquarters of the U.S. Army Transportation Center and School.