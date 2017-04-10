Daughter of Twin Oaks

× Expand Josie Kinkade (Photo by Ed Dingman)

Josie Kinkade arrived at what is now the Twin Oaks community in Louisa County with her mother in the spring of 1967, scouting for property where a small group of people could garden, raise farm animals and make a new world. Now, at age 64, Josie still remembers how she felt at the inception of one of North America’s earliest and best-known intentional communities.

“When we saw this farm, I just remember emerald green. And I just fell in love,” Josie recalls. “I said, ‘Mommy, I want this one, I want this one.’ ”

Josie had grown up in cities — Seattle; Mexico City; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C. — as her mother moved around after separating from her father, a soldier, when Josie was 1.

They later divorced, and when child support payments ceased, her mother, Kathleen “Kat” Kinkade, went to work teaching English to first-graders at a private school in Mexico City.

“To her, family did not represent security, love — you know, the things most people think of as family. And, therefore, she didn’t really raise me with a sense of family either. So, Twin Oaks … took on the importance of family.” —Josie Kinkade, reflecting on her mother, Kathleen “Kat” Kinkade, and the Twin Oaks community

At 36, Kat Kinkade was the oldest of the group of eight original Twin Oaks founders. Josie was the youngest, at 14. The six others were in their 20s, all swept up in the idealism and free-spirited life that, for many, typified the 1960s experience.

“These people were passionately involved in the concept of changing the world through communal living, and this was a mission for us, and I loved it,” Josie says. “Not only did I enjoy having friends and living on the farm and enjoy swimming at the swimming hole, I very much thought I was part of a greater purpose.”

One of the oldest surviving communes in America, Twin Oaks was founded 50 years ago during the “summer of love,” when 100,000 people, many self-identifying as hippies or flower children, descended on San Francisco to party, make love and contemplate opposition to the established order.

The eight people who showed up to establish Twin Oaks on a 123-acre red-clay tobacco farm in Louisa County were a grittier bunch, soaked in the possibility of creating a utopia based on Walden Two, a fictional place imagined in a novel by behavioral psychologist B.F. Skinner. He posited that happiness and freedom could be achieved, in part, through a rigid program of behavior modification. For example, lollipops would be hung around children’s necks to develop will power.

The “Twin Oakers,” as they are sometimes called, eventually abandoned many of Skinner’s ideas, among them raising children communally, which hinged on the theory that children belonged to society and not to their parents. But they kept or adapted concepts such as income sharing and an egalitarian planner-manager form of government.

At the end of Twin Oaks’ first five years, only Josie and her mother were left of the original founders, some of whom had tired of communal living. But others came to take their place.

Moving around with her mother, Josie had experienced schools both good and bad. She mostly preferred to read on her own. At Twin Oaks, she tried going to public schools in Louisa County. But she lasted only two months before becoming bored and dropping out in the 10th grade. She never graduated from high school and the only diploma she ever earned was in 1986 from the VCU School of Medicine, then known as the Medical College of Virginia. She was 34.

Josie says that although she never finished high school, she scored high enough on the SATs to qualify for college. She breezed through VCU’s undergraduate school, she says, with mostly As, and two Bs – one in physics and one in an independent study in English.

When the medical school admissions adviser told her that she had been accepted to MCV, Josie promptly dropped out of VCU’s undergraduate program with less than a semester left. During both her college and medical school days, she commuted to and from Twin Oaks.

“I went to school, and then I went home to my people,” she says.

After a medical residency in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and beginning to pay off $25,000 in college debt, Josie returned to Louisa County — but not Twin Oaks — in 1990, and practiced medicine for 15 years before taking early retirement.

“Two things I loved about medicine: one was the intellectual part," she says, "figuring out a problem; and the other was relating to my patients. I just loved that relationship.”