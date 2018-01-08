Cultivating Farmers

× Expand Fellows Kamala Bhagat and Sonia Allen examine some scarlet queen turnips in Tricycle Gardens' hoop house at RVA Urban Farm in Manchester.

Alex Badecker, a VCU biology graduate who has worked for years in the food industry, has spent the past year planting and pruning on Tricycle Gardens’ 1-acre urban farm in Manchester — and that work has given him the confidence to attempt making a living off Creighton Farm, a 2-acre property that he purchased in eastern Henrico.

While a member of Tricycle Gardens’ inaugural class of urban agricultural fellows, Badecker has held open house days on his farm and has invited the public to help him form beds, plant cover crops and lay irrigation. On pick-your-own-produce days, he’s sold carrots, squash and eggplant.

“I want to bring people out and show them what you can do with 1 or 2 acres,” says Badecker, who completed the fellowship program in December.

A Dream Realized

Tricycle Gardens’ Executive Director Sally Schwitters developed the Urban Agricultural Fellowship because many of the nonprofit’s volunteers and interns did not have technical farming skills. With classroom sessions and fieldwork, the fellowship program is educating a new generation of urban farmers through the wisdom of an aging farming workforce.

The program has been a longtime dream of Schwitters. Financial support and participation by experts from Virginia Tech, The Rodale Institute, Bon Secours and the U.S. Department of Agriculture meant that a formal 41-week program could be developed. The fellowship also helped Tricycle double its staff and increase its production.

“Growing [food] is a magical process,” Schwitters says. “I love sharing our knowledge and sharing that feeling and opportunity. That is the root of my motivation. We don’t want to be a nonprofit that grows food for everyone; we want to grow farmers who localize food for everyone.”

“Healthy communities are always at stake, especially in the urban areas,” says Albert Walker, Bon Secours’ director of healthy communities. Based out of the Sara Garland Jones Center, where the fellows meet, he serves as a liaison with the program. “We need grocery stores in the city, yes. But putting farms in urban areas is one step closer toward healthier communities.”

Because low-income urban communities are so detached from fresh produce for economic reasons or because of the perception that healthy food is for the rich, Mark Davis, another member of the Tricycle Fellows, views this as a public health problem, what he calls nutricide.

“The community is convinced that farmers are poor,” Davis says. “I want to show them that farming is very viable as a [job] option. But you must know what you are doing.

I want to show them the money they can make growing and selling food.” Land acquisition is the biggest hurdle, he adds. “But farming is about problem solving.”

Fellows Mark Davis and Sonia Allen gather tomatoes destined to go to a farm stand at VCU Massey Cancer Center.

Classrooms, Inside and Out

Over the course of the yearlong program, for about 20 hours every week, Badecker and the eight other fellows had many hands-on, hands-in experiences.

A highlight of the program for Badecker was coming together as a group on Fridays to participate in work days at Tricycle — planting garlic, weeding or making compost. On weekends, the group visited area farms and urban agriculture conferences. They experienced the retail aspect of agriculture, harvesting and selling produce at markets. Finally, they developed business plans for their planned endeavors, which are both for profit and nonprofit.

Badecker says he has always been into food and an outdoor person, but those interests hadn’t clicked until his experience with Tricycle.

“You can still be a farmer and be successful,” Badecker says. “People don’t understand that there is a lot of math and a lot of science and a lot of engineering involved in agriculture. All farmers are always designing and making something to use on their farms. No two farmers are the same. I’ve enjoyed meeting all the fellows. We’re so different, with such different backgrounds, with different ideas of what we are going to do. I’ve loved bouncing around our ideas of what we want to do and problem-solving things on the farm.”

Fellow Ash Hobson Carr started planting herbs in her backyard to counter the hours she spent sitting and editing photos as a professional photographer. She was drawn to the physical work of gardening. She plans to start a seed-saving and medicinal-herb business.

“One highlight has been to meet all the amazing women farmers in the classes and field trips with an average age of around 58,” Carr says. “They have been so generous with their knowledge. They were figuring out how to do organic farming before there were books and networking.”

Davis wants to develop a market farm made up of quarter- and half-acre vacant plots throughout the city sown by city residents. Davis says his project addresses a crucial problem — the disconnect between urban youth and farming. He’s also not new to urban agriculture. As a student at Howard University, Davis started a community garden on campus to teach people about the beauty of eating food grown by their own hands.