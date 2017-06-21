Chesterfield Welcomes the World

× Expand Print Illustration by Adrian Walker

The New Grand Mart off Midlothian Turnpike is a celebration of nationalities near and far. The international grocery store has become a haven for transplants to Midlothian from other countries, and for Richmond-area natives looking to embrace different culinary customs. It is one of many signs of a change in demographics within Chesterfield County.

As you enter the market, you hear Top 40 American pop music playing loudly on the speakers. A cooking supplies section featuring plates, bowls, pots and pans is to the left. Nestled among familiar wares are tortilla presses, rice spoons and bamboo steamers — items a little harder to come by at traditional retailers. Beyond that lie mounds of papayas, mangoes, yuccas, June plums, fresh cactus leaves, Korean radishes and sunchokes, interspersed with apples, bananas and iceberg lettuce. Rows of shrimp crackers, Vietnamese rice paper and fruit-flavored beef jerky mingle with Snickers bars, Eggo waffles and name-brand tortilla chips. Also tucked in the grocery store is K-Town, a Korean restaurant selling soups and stir-fry dishes.

“I go there for the fruit selection, and I also love the Asian candies,” says Mario Dawson. “A lot of families can’t find what they crave or need anywhere else.”

Dawson and his family own and operate La Sabrosita Bakery, a wholesale business based in North Chesterfield that specializes in a variety of international pastries, breads and other items. The company’s products line the bread aisle of New Grand Mart.

New Grand Mart on Midlothian Turnpike offers an array of international goods.

Many Mouths to Feed

New Grand Mart is one of many businesses with an international influence that have opened and expanded in the past decade in concert with Chesterfield’s population growth, which includes a large contingent of immigrants.

The county's population has more than doubled since 1990, from 209,000 to a projected 341,000 in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Since 2000, the Hispanic population has increased more than threefold, from 7,617 to 22,864. The Asian population has increased by 68 percent, from 6,265 to 10,495.

As these numbers grow, a way of life has grown around them. Places of worship, night spots and grocery stores have popped up to meet the needs of the expanding and changing population, often breathing new life into areas that had fallen flat.

“The redevelopment of Cloverleaf Mall is one of the ways we’ve reinvented how people live in the area,” says Karen Aylward, assistant director of Chesterfield County Economic Development. “The mall met with decline years ago, and we saw an opportunity to create something very exciting to serve the new residents.”

Mario Dawson (left) hands one of La Sabrosita's tres leches cakes to a customer.

Stonebridge is a mixed-use development that has taken the place of Cloverleaf Mall. It is filled with American staples such as Chipotle, AT&T, and Starbucks, though the customers might often speak English as a second language. Elements, a luxury apartment complex behind the shopping center, already has hundreds of units filled. Boyd Homes plans to add hundreds more.

“We’ve seen an incredibly diverse increase in business activity,” says Danna Markland, president of the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce. “It’s not just the ethnic or international diversity of businesses, but there is also a diversity of what those businesses actually produce or the services they provide.”

Chesterfield County is becoming less of a suburb of Richmond and more of a destination all its own, Markland says. Creative new businesses such as Steam Bell Beer Works and UK-transplant BGB Technologies are signs that the area is coming into its own and attracting new businesses. The international presence has a lot to do with this, she adds.

Cultural Cornerstones

Along with new grocery stores, eateries and housing, businesses have invested in creating a social environment where a variety of cultures can thrive. Local restaurants such as La Milpa on Hull Street Road and San Su Korean Restaurant just down from New Grand Mart turn into watering holes and nightlife spots after dinner. El Tropicabana and Mexico Lindo Mini Mart and Restaurant, both on Jefferson Davis Highway, feature traditional styles of mainstream Latino dance music, rumba, salsa, Tex-Mex music and beyond.

South Side places of worship catering to an international audience continue to open and grow, ranging from the Filipino American Community Church to a Baptist congregation on Midlothian Turnpike and the Chinese Baptist Church of Richmond off Elkhardt Road. The latter began as a Bible study group in 1977 and has grown over the years to include services and events in English, Mandarin and Cantonese.

“It’s amazing the things we can find alike and that bring comfort to us.” —Mario Dawson

Along with New Grand Mart, other international grocers include Rangoli Indo-Pak Grocery and Jerusalem Market and Deli, both at Hull Street Road at Turner Road; Petra Food International on Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield; and Arco Iris Latino Market, on Midlothian Turnpike at Old Warwick Road. Many of them carry breads and pastries from La Sabrosita.