Flowers Empowered

Down Dorset Road in Powhatan County lies a piece of the jungle, or rather tens of thousands of pieces: Row after row of orchids fill 150,000 square feet of greenhouses at Chadwick & Son Orchids, part of a farm on 18 acres of sprawling wooded property. It is a massive reservoir that feeds into a small store in The Fan.

When you walk into that store, Chadwick & Sons Orchids on Belmont Avenue, it’s hard to decide what to look at first. The walls are covered with large, vibrant paintings of orchids and photos of famous women proudly holding orchids. Freshly blooming orchids are perched throughout the store on stands and shelves. Some are more than 2 feet tall, while others are petite and delicate.

Behind the counter stands a man in a colorful button-down shirt who has a relaxed and curious smile. He’s Art Chadwick Jr., owner of the shop and greenhouses and a resident of the Powhatan farm. One customer says Chadwick looks like Jimmy Buffet, an appropriate reference for someone who has brought this tropical paradise to life.

“I’ve never had a horticulture class, but I’m inspired by this flower,” Chadwick says — walking from behind the counter and revealing bare feet — “so I live it 24 hours a day, just 6 feet away from me, either here in the shop or home on the farm.”

Fostering Blooms

The store stays busy. Most leave with a purchase in bloom, but many walk in with bare orchids in hand, plants in need of some foster care.

Orchids only bloom three months out of the year. As the last petals fall, customers can bring their plants to Chadwick. For $2 a month, he and his team will board the orchid and pamper and prepare the plant for another round of blooming. They’ll call customers as buds begin to appear.

“Instead of throwing an orchid away, you can come back, give it to him, and he’ll take it back to his greenhouse,” says customer John West. He and his wife, Cabell, have more than 20 orchids in their home; most are from Chadwick. “In a couple of months, he’ll call and say it’s ready for blooming again, and we’ll go pick it up down the road.”

Janis Ranck, vice president, says the company boarded nearly 8,000 orchids in 2016.

“Eventually, they all make their way back here,” says Chadwick.

A woman who is moving to the West End proves his point as she enters the store to drop off her orchid for Chadwick to “babysit.” After a long story about how the orchid has been doing and her big move, she turns to leave. She can’t make it all the way to the door, though, before she stops to look at four or five orchids on display. They are calling to her, dying to be doted over and taken home. She eventually shakes her head out of a trance and says a final goodbye.

Like Father, Like Son (Sort Of)

Before mastering the art of orchid care, Chadwick was an electrical engineer. After years in the field, he became disenchanted with the business and his superiors. One day, he picked up the phone and called his father.

“I want to go into the orchid business,” he said.

Chadwick Sr. had maintained a greenhouse throughout his son’s childhood. It was a hobby, but he says it was also a passion that had begun when he fell in love with orchids when he was 13. A neighbor of his family had a greenhouse filled with orchids, and he couldn’t resist stopping by.

“It only takes one orchid plant to do it,” Chadwick Sr. says of his nearly lifelong obsession.

Orchids at that time were a fashion accessory made famous by movie stars and first ladies. It was a big business, and many orchid growers were rich, he says. The plants eventually fell from fashion and many growers went out of business, but Chadwick Sr. retained his interest and maintained his greenhouses.

The family was supportive of Chadwick Jr.’s career change, and the father and son developed a retail model rooted in the unique boarding program. His father and mother, Anne, came down from their home in Delaware and helped Chadwick Jr. build the greenhouses, work that entailed digging 150-foot trenches and dragging 20-foot-long pieces of redwood timber.

They opened Chadwick & Sons Orchids Inc. in 1989.

Today, there isn’t an open hook or table under the canopies behind Chadwick’s home. Every inch of the farm is filled with orchid plants from households across the metro area. Here, he and his staff take care of each one, watering, repotting and providing nutrients.