The Aviator

Barrington Irving, the first African-American to fly solo around the world, will visit the Science Museum of Virginia in a partnership with Richmond’s Steward School on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Irving will share his adventures in aviation, along with the lessons in inventiveness, drive and motivation that he's acquired in his travels.

Inspiration came to Irving not through chance, but through effort — a 2,500-pound effort. The "Inspiration," the plane that carried him on his landmark flight, was built with $300,000 worth of donated parts. His 97-day flight around the world, completed in 2007 when Irving was just 23 years old , was a whirlwind of an experience. (Irving was the also the youngest person at the time to fly solo around the world; the record has since been broken.) At the landing completing the trip, he said, “Everyone told me what I couldn't do. They said I was too young, that I didn't have enough money, experience, strength or knowledge. They told me it would take forever and I'd never come home. Well ... guess what?” This spirit gave way to Irving’s passion for motivating others to experience the world of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The event at the Science Museum is presented via Irving’s nonprofit organization, Experience Aviation. Founded in 2005, the focus of the organization is to address the shortage of skilled professionals in aviation and other STEM-related industries by motivating youth and encouraging them to pursue careers in those disciplines.

Previous projects for Irving include the 2014 “Flying Classroom” initiative, where he again flew around the globe, visiting different countries and filming his educational adventures for broadcast in classrooms across the U.S. Irving has also worked with students to construct a plane from the ground up, teaching engineering to kids who come from failing schools. Irving has designed these and other programs to give back to kids, allowing students to see his passion for aviation and inspire them toward their own goals.

The event’s organizers at The Steward School say it gives students a chance to find out that nothing is impossible. “Through our Bryan Innovation Lab, we select speakers to inspire and engage students in all fields. Through Irving’s explorations in STEM and other fields, he represents an innovator who allows students to see how far their talents can go,” says Cary Jamieson, director of the Bryan Innovation Lab at The Steward School.

This event is hosted at the Science Museum of Virginia on Feb. 8, and will also include a walk-through of exhibits in the Science Museum. Registration is currently full, but you can still join the waiting list for the event on The Steward School's website.