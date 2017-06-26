Six Game Changers

× Expand During a Richmond Cohousing business meeting, members play an icebreaker, stating something they want to accomplish or something positive about their week before passing the ball of yarn. (Photo by Ash Daniel)

1. Richmond Cohousing

Leslie Brown and her husband, Jack Collins, were living in a Jackson Ward house but were looking for something closer to the co-op community that they left behind on Staten Island.

Brown, who moved to Richmond to take a job as VCU’s budget and resource analysis director, likes to research, and she spotted a Meetup website mention of a multigenerational cohousing group that was forming.

“I went to one meeting up in Church Hill, and I said, ‘Wow, this is the coolest thing since sliced bread.’ ”

In cohousing, residents still own individual homes, but they share common spaces and community responsibilities, such as gardening or cooking. Individuals come together as a group to decide how their community will be run, creating rules and regulations governing everything from disputes among neighbors to what sort of residences will be built.

Brown and Collins moved from Jackson Ward into a Ginter Place condominium, which serves as their in-between home until Richmond Cohousing constructs their community.

Last month, the group got one step closer. They chose Dave McCormack, president of Waukeshaw Development, to oversee their project, which they want to locate no more than 5 miles from downtown. “We would like to be as urban as we can be given the real estate market in Richmond right now. We want the community to be easily walkable with the ability to bike to nearby amenities,” cohousing member Meg Koach Lessard says.

Cohousing, which originated in Denmark in the early 1970s, came to the United States through a community in California 25 years ago. Over the past few years, the number of communities in the United States has been on the rise. Richmond Cohousing is one of 13 similar communities in various stages of development in the state, according to the Cohousing Association. Another community, Piedmont Ecovillage, is looking to purchase land in Powhatan County.

Alice Alexander, the former executive director of the Cohousing Association, says that baby boomers, in particular, are looking to cohousing not just to be closer to neighbors, but also for the security of having someone look out for them. There’s also the added benefit of shared resources such as yard tools or kitchen appliances in the common space.

Beyond cohousing’s practical appeal, says Alexander, who lives in the Durham Central Park Cohousing Community in North Carolina, “It’s a lot of fun. We have a happy hour every night in [my] community, and it’s not like you have to show up. You make the decision, ‘Am I going to go tonight or not?’ ”

× Expand Ann Repp (right) volunteers to help Lu Wallace trim her garden through the Fan Village. (Photo by Ash Daniel)

2. The Village Movement

Villages are naturally occurring retirement communities in which residents pay for a membership that delivers services.

This national movement originated in Boston. Now a nonprofit with about 400 members, the Beacon Hill Village was established in 2002 and has allowed members to stay in their homes. Members can call Village staff to request assistance with everything from dog walking to snow removal.

In the Richmond region, the number of adults age 65 and older will double by 2030, according to the Greater Richmond Age Wave, a partnership between Virginia Commonwealth University’s Department of Gerontology and Senior Connections. By 2035, for the first time in the region’s history, the number of adults age 60 and up will outnumber school-aged children.

In 2012, the Fan Village began offering services to residents of Richmond’s Fan neighborhood. “I had read about Beacon Hill Village in Boston and thought the Fan would be a suitable location for this type of program,” says Barbara Hartung, the chair of the Fan Village. “We have many older residents living in older homes, and they want to stay in their homes if possible.”

In order to participate, village participants must be members of the Fan District Association, paying $25 per individual or $30 for a household annually.

The Fan Village currently has a network of more than 60 volunteers providing everything from simple gardening tasks to prescription pickup. Transportation isn’t provided, due to insurance costs, but the Fan Village does provide a transportation services list for those who need it.

Members of the Fan Village meet every second Tuesday of the month at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Best Café. Other social activities are held throughout the year.

Even something as simple as a daily phone call can make a huge difference in an older resident’s ability to remain in his or her home. “One of our volunteers calls a resident in her 90s every morning to make sure she is OK and doesn’t need anything,” Hartung says. “They have become friends as a result.”