× Expand Photo courtesy University of Virginia

UVA Advance

summer.virginia.edu/uva-advance

The office of Summer and Special Academic Programs at the University of Virginia administers UVA Advance, a four-week summer residential program for 65 highly motivated rising high school juniors and seniors. It offers participants an opportunity to experience college life on the UVA campus in Charlottesville.

“We engage participants both inside and outside of the classroom,” says Brian T. Ullman, assistant director for operations for Summer and Special Academic Programs at UVA. “Workshops and excursions introduce students to the wide array of resources available to university students and prepare participants for the challenges and opportunities in higher education.”

The program, held July 14 through Aug. 11, allows high school students to earn six college credits with in-state tuition of $5,458. Students also take an elective from the regular summer session alongside UVA students. Ullman says the price is a bargain for in-state students.

Beyond the classroom, participants gain exposure to college life through workshops with the UVA Career Center on the art of choosing a major. Other sessions cover time management, academic skills, and the ins and outs of studying abroad.

Experiencing college residential and social activities are key components of UVA Advance.

“All students are required to reside in the dorms with resident assistants,” Ullman says.

With rolling admissions, staff review applications until the program fills up or through April. Requirements include an online application, supplemental forms, a high school transcript, a letter of recommendation and a short essay. Financial aid is available, but applications must be submitted by a priority deadline of March 18.

× Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Tech

C-Tech2

eng.vt.edu/ceed/ceed-pre-college-programs/c-tech2.html

Virginia Tech’s C-Tech² program stands for Computers and Tech at Tech. Held on the university’s Blacksburg campus, the two-week engineering exploration program for 60 rising 11th- and 12th-grade girls exposes participants to the field in ways that are fun and exciting. This year’s camp runs June 24 through July 7.

“During the two weeks, they spend 10-plus hours working on an engineering design program,” says Kim Lester, coordinator of pre-college outreach at the Center for the Enhancement of Engineering Diversity at the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech. “They go shopping for supplies to build their prototypes for their projects that are built to scale. They get to use a makerspace in the dorm with a 3-D printer, laser cutters, drills and sanding supplies.”

Virginia Tech’s faculty teach and socialize with program participants, which often leads to research opportunities, experience that enhances the students’ studies at their future university of choice. General Electric is a program sponsor, and GE staffers give engineering career talks to the students. Lester says the professional connections the students make have assisted them with securing internships or finding a female engineer mentor. The students also make connections with female engineering students at Tech who work as their resident assistants.

The application deadline for the not-for-class-credit program is March 26. The $1,500 tuition covers expenses, except transportation to and from campus and personal items. Scholarships are available. The application includes an essay, a parent form, recommendations and an official transcript.

× Expand Photo courtesy Upward Bound, Virginia Union University

Upward Bound

vuu.edu/academics/upward-bound

Geared to low-income Richmond high school students who are the first in their family to attend college, Virginia Union University’s Upward Bound summer program offers participants a firsthand experience of college life. The summer program runs June 17 through July 27

— broken down into five weeks of academics and one week of a college travel tour — meshing college living and learning for a full campus experience. The program admits 70 students each year, building on the previous class. However, students must be admitted into VUU’s federally funded Upward Bound program during the school year to be eligible to participate in the residential summer program. Upward Bound is currently accepting applications.

“[The students] take coursework that prepare[s] them for the school year, offering core subjects and a research colloquium,” says Nikita Garris-Watson, VUU Upward Bound program director.

The students spend mornings attending academic classes, and in the afternoons they have guidance instruction such as SAT prep and financial literacy. And while the students are able to gain skills and insight over the course of the program, they receive no course credit.

“We help them understand the disciplines that are open to them in post-secondary studies and look at succeeding beyond high school,” Garris-Watson says.

× Expand Photo by Jess Dymon courtesy James Madison University Outreach & Engagement

Summer Honors Institute

jmu.edu/outreach/programs/all/honorscamp/index.shtml

The one-week Summer Honors Institute at James Madison University runs from June 24-30 and gives higher education experience to a group of about 24 rising high school juniors and seniors. “Students take two classes a day with top professors in areas they want to learn like sciences, humanities, arts, business and social sciences,” says Melissa Heatwole, JMU PK-12 engagement coordinator. And while students do not receive high school or college credit for participating in the summer classes, they are able to explore a variety of academic majors throughout the week. The Honors Core course is a class that all participants take together, employing an interdisciplinary approach to explore complex topics that deal with contemporary society. “They learn how to sign up for classes and how college works,” Heatwole says. “You get a real sense of what it’s like to be a college student.” While living in residence halls and exploring campus as a normal college student would, participants also experience the surrounding Shenandoah Valley, going on hikes and exploring downtown Harrisonburg. The application deadline is May 15. Along with the application, students are required to write a short personal essay and submit their unofficial transcript and at least one letter of recommendation. The cost of the program is $1,000, which includes food, housing and additional activities. There are limited scholarship opportunities. “It is a very competitive [application] process,” Heatwole says of the amount of applications they receive annually.

× Expand Photo courtesy Randolph-Macon Academy

Randolph-Macon Academy Summer School

rma.edu/summer-school

The Randolph-Macon Academy Summer School is an intense four-week academic program for students in grades 9-12, taking place July 1-27.

Located at the Front Royal campus of RMA’s year-round boarding school (not affiliated with Randolph-Macon College), the program’s 120 students go to school for the entire day Monday through Friday, and on Saturday there is a half day of classes.

“It is a rigorous program to fit in four weeks,” says Celeste Brooks, director of communications at Randolph-Macon Academy.

Participants receive high school credit, and Brooks says the program’s core courses translate well to the institutions where students are enrolled during the academic year.

“Most teens who participate in the RMA Summer School come because they want to take a course and get ahead,” Brooks says.

Dorm living gives participants a leg up when they go off to college.

“They learn to be responsible for themselves,” Brooks says. “They eat in the dining hall and have town leave on Sunday.”

With supervision appropriate to their age group, students are required to report when they are going off campus and sign in upon return.

Tuition, room and board is $3,455, with additional costs including lab fees, books and trips. No financial aid is available for RMA’s summer programs. To apply, students will need to provide school records, submit one letter of recommendation, and complete an interview with an admission counselor and an optional essay. The application deadline is June 1, but it is recommended to apply early, as space often fills up before the deadline.