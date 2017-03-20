Summer and Day Camps

× Expand Camp Hilbert (Photo courtesy Weinstein JCC) * = Day camp or day-camp option offered *4 Star Summer Camps Academic and sports programs held at the University of Virginia. Rising seventh- to 12th-graders. Charlottesville, 434-202-1896 or 4starcamps.com. 4-H Junior Summer Camp A weeklong residential camp for ages 9-18 at the Jamestown 4-H Educational Center. Contact your local extension office or visit jamestown4hcenter.org. *Brilliant Summer at St. Catherine’s Coed offerings include sports camps, academic classes and a creative-arts day camp. Ages 3 through rising 12th-graders. 6001 Grove Ave., 288-2804, ext. 3396, or st.catherines.org/summer. Camp Ashland For rising second- through fifth- graders. Hands-on history programs. 368-7314 or ashlandmuseum.org. *Camp Blue Sky Programs cater to ages 4-13 through arts, music and drama, culinary crafts, technology and more. Multiple locations, 747-5900 or rainbowstation.org. Camp Friendship Coed residential camp for ages 7-16. Away from camp trips, sports clinics and equestrian program. Palmyra, 800-873-3223 or campfriendship.com. *Camp Ganim Day camp for ages 2-5. Offers opportunities to interact with nature. Plus swimming, art, music and gardening. Session one: June 19-July 14, session two: July 17-Aug. 11. 5403 Monument Ave., 285-6500 or weinsteinjcc.org. Camp Hidden Meadows Coed camps for age 6 and up. Activities include equestrian, mountain boarding, canoeing and more. Bartow, West Virginia, 304-456-5191 or camphiddenmeadows.com. *Camp Hilbert From the morning flag pole assembly to canoeing on beautiful Lake Rosalie, campers enjoy a range of activities led by trained specialists (grades K-10). June 19-Aug. 18. 2240 Maidens Road, Goochland, 545-8631 or weinsteinjcc.org. Camp Horizons A coed residential camp for ages 6-17; equestrian and adventure specialty camps. Harrisonburg, 540-896-7600 or camphorizonsva.com. Camp Mont Shenandoah One of Virginia’s oldest and best-loved summer camps for girls ages 7-16. Bath County, campmontshenandoah.com. *Camp Roanoke ACA accredited. Day and residential, coed summer camp programs for ages 5-17. Operated by Roanoke County. Salem, 540-387-6114 or camproanoke.com. Cheerio Adventures Outdoor adventure camps featuring backpacking, canoeing, climbing, caving and more for ages 9-16. Mouth of Wilson, 276-579-6731 or campcheerio.org/adv. *Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation A variety of summer camps. 748-1623 or chesterfield.gov. *Collegiate Summer Quest More than 175 camps, from sports to academic enrichment, for 3-year-olds to adults. 103 N. Mooreland Road, 741-9714 or collegiate-va.org. *Cub Scout Day Camp For boys in grades 1-5. Activities include archery, BB gun range, fishing and more. Multiple locations in the Richmond-Petersburg area. 355-4306 or hovc.org. *Episcopal High School Overnight and day programs in leadership, writing, science, photography and athletics for grades 7-10. Alexandria, 703-933-4199 or episcopalhighschool.org/summer. Ferrum College Summer Enrichment Camp Coed, ages 9-13. Activities include Hogwarts Academy, chess, cooking and more. Ferrum, 888-508-7822 or www2.ferrum.edu/fcsec. *Great Summer Escape Day camps for children ages 6-12 are offered at Richmond’s community centers. 646-5733 or richmondgov.com/parks. Guardian Christian Academy Weekly themes including space and fashion design. 6851 Courthouse Road, 715-3210 or gcakids.com. *Hanover County Parks and Recreation Summer Sneakers and Mega Middle Day camps for elementary- and middle-school-age children. 365-7150 or hanovercounty.gov. *Henrico County Recreation and Parks Various programs, including performing arts, history, nature and sports camps. 501-7275 or henrico.us/rec/summer-camps. *Randolph-Macon Academy Middle School Academic Camp A residential camp (two-week and four-week options) for students entering grades 6-8 with school work, field trips and more. Day camp option for grades 5-8. Front Royal, 540-636-5484 or rma.edu. *St. Christopher’s School Summer Ventures Coed sports and academic-enrichment camps for ages 3-16. 711 St. Christopher’s Road, 282-3185, ext. 5332, or stchristophers.com. *Saint Gertrude High School Programs for middle- and high-school girls. June 12-16 and June 19-23. Activities include sports, writing, art classes, coding and robotics. 3215 Stuart Ave. and 490 Scott Road, 358-9114 or saintgertrude.org. *Specialty Camps Offered June 19-Aug. 31, including equestrian, creating Lego masterpieces and building computer apps, among numerous other interests. 5403 Monument Ave., 285-6500 or weinsteinjcc.org. *The Steward Summer Experience A selection of camps for all ages, including sports, arts and academic innovation focus camps. 11600 Gayton Road, 740-3394 or stewardschool.org/summer. Summer School at Fork Union Military Academy A non-military program of academic study, athletic activities and planned enrichment trips. Additional elective classes available. For seventh- to 12th-grade boys, July 2-29. 434-842-4205 or forkunion.com/summer. *Trinity Episcopal School’s Summer Discovery Program Sports, music, academic and college-prep camps for all ages. 3850 Pittaway Drive, 272-5864 or trinityes.org/summer. *University of Richmond School of Professional and Continuing Studies Enrichment classes; SAT prep and babysitter training for K-12 students. 28 Westham Way, 289-8133 or spcs.richmond.edu. *YMCA Camp Thunderbird Activities such as music, zip line, mountain biking and more. The EveryBuddy program is available for children with special needs. Ages 5-15. 9300 Shawonodasee Road, Chesterfield, 748-6714 or ymcarichmond.org/locations/camp-thunderbird. *YMCA of Greater Richmond Featuring 17 branch locations, including Camp Thunderbird, offering day, specialty, sports camps and summer child care for toddlers to teens. 649-9622 or ymcarichmond.org/camp.

Religious Camp Alkulana Outdoors adventures and activities while exploring Christian values. Millboro Springs, 329-1701 or alkulana.org. Camp Blue Ridge A traditional coed residential camp affiliated with the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Montebello, 540-466-1583 or campblueridge.org. *Camp Hanover Day and overnight summer sessions for students entering grades 2-12. Christian focus. 3163 Parsleys Mill Road, Mechanicsville, 779-2811 or camphanover.org. Camp Maxwelton (boys), Camp Lachlan (girls) Residential Christian summer camps for boys ages 9-15 and girls 8-15. Rockbridge Baths, 540-348-5706 or maxwelton-lachlan.com. *Camp Piankatank Baptist overnight camp with water activities, horseback riding and rock climbing. Ages 10-17; weekend mini-camp for ages 7-9, day camps for ages 6-9. Hartfield, 776-9552 or camppiankatank.org. *CharacterWorks Day camps in musical theater for ages 6-13; separate program for ages 14-19. 306-9159 or cworkstheater.org. *Day Dreamers Creative Arts Camp Lessons from Nemo and Dory, music and art activities and a talent show. For rising first- through fifth-graders; 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 31-Aug. 1. Unity of Bon Air. 923 Buford Road, 320-5584, ext. 103, or unitybonair.org. *Good Shepherd Episcopal School Fun, educational camps in cooking, computers and everything in between. Reserve spots early. 4207 Forest Hill Ave., 231-1452 or gses.org. Kaleidoscope Camp 2017 Christian (Mennonite) camp with lots of activities for ages 7-18. Toano, 866-566-9272 or wcrc.info/summer-camp. Oak Hill Christian Service Camp Service projects and recreation for kindergarteners through 12th-graders, plus music-and-drama week for ages 13 and up. 8451 Oak Hill Camp Road, Mechanicsville, 779-3050 or oakhillcamp.org. Shrine Mont Summer Camps Programs including camps specializing in sports, music, art, drama and outdoor/overnight skills training as well as general camp offerings. Ages 8-18. Orkney Springs, 643-8451 or shrinemontcamps.net. *St. Margaret’s School Options include a one-week day camp program for boys and girls ages 5-12 and a two-week, overnight, traditional program for girls ages 12-18. Tappahannock, 443-3357 or sms.org. *Triple R Ranch Christian camps with horsemanship, archery and more, for ages 7-14; special training camp for ages 15-17. Chesapeake, 757-421-4177 or triplerranch.org. Westview on the James Methodist overnight summer camps for ages 6-15, and Adventure Trek programs for ages 13-17. 1231 Westview Road, Goochland, 457-4210 or westviewonthejames.org. × Expand CodeVA Eureka Workshop (Photo by Maggie Smith courtesy CodeVA) Special Interests *ArtHaus Summer Camps Ages 4-18. Explore clay, paint, mixed media, photography, textiles and more. 1811 Huguenot Road, Suite 303, Midlothian, 897-4278 or arthausrichmond.com. *ArtVenture Visual Arts Center of Richmond classes for ages 4-16. 1812 W. Main St., 353-0094 or visarts.org. AstroCamp Space exploration, motorsports, astronomy and craftsmanship are on tap at this coed, ages 8-17 camp. 8144 Mt. Laurel Road, Clover, 888-836-1212 or astrocampsummerva.org. *August Adventure Camp A collaboration between SPARC and Cadence Theatre Co., July 31-Aug. 11; August Adventure, Jr. (pre-K to fourth-grade) and August Adventure (rising fifth- to eighth-graders) camps with a performance. Multiple locations, 353-3393 or sparconline.org. *Bricks 4 Kidz Camps where kids explore the world of engineering, architecture and machines in a fun environment using Lego bricks. Ages 5-12. For locations, visit bricks4kidz.com. Camp Invention One-week elementary enrichment program inspired by the inductees of the National Inventors Hall of Fame. Kindergartners through sixth-graders receive instruction from experienced educators. Multiple locations, 800-968-4332 or campinvention.org. Camp Motorsport Instruction in motorsports-related sciences, plus activities including daily racecar and go-cart driving, swimming and paintball. Co-ed programs for novice to experienced, ages 9-17. 8144 Mount Laurel Road in Clover, 888-836-1212 or campmotorsport.org. *The Carmel School Summer programs for Pre-K through 12th-graders. Session topics include reading comprehension, STEM-related instruction, drama, sports, music, life skills and more. Ruther Glen, 448-3288 or thecarmelschool.org. Chef Camp Co-ed, two-week, residential camp for teens where campers get hands-on kitchen experience, plus meet food industry professionals. Outer Banks, North Carolina, chefcamp.com. *Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia Summer Camps Offers the “Diggin in History Archaeology Camp” and “Heritage Crafts and Games Camp” to ages 8-12. Historic Trinity Church, 10111 Ironbridge Road, 751-4946 or chesterfieldhistory.com. *CodeVA Eureka Workshop Weeklong programs combine science and art to teach children in grades 1-8 computer science skills. 300 E. Broad St., 727-9817 or codevirginia.org. *ComedySportz Improv Camp for Kidz Half-day camps on improvisation and collaboration, basic acting and sketches for ages 8-13. 8906 W. Broad St., 266-9377 or cszrichmond.com. *CommuniKids Language immersion summer programs in Spanish and Mandarin. Ages 2-10. 3111 Lauderdale Drive, 360-3400 or communikids.com. *Critter Camp For youth with a love of animals (first- to 10th-graders), a variety of programs from the Richmond SPCA. 2519 Hermitage Road, 521-1327 or richmondspca.org/camp. *Diversity Camp Roanoke Diversity Center hosts an LGBT-friendly overnight camp open to everyone. Pre-arranged single-day options. Craig Springs Camp and Retreat Center, Craig Springs, 540-491-4165 or roanokediversitycenter.com. *ENB Languages 4 Kidz French, Italian and Spanish language immersion camps with afternoon activities. Ages 3-13; June 15-July 31. Saint Benedict Catholic School: 3100 Grove Ave., 441-4882 or enblanguages4kidz.com.

*Encore Studio Summer Dance Camps Instruction in ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop and acting among other activities. Ages 5-10. Westchester Commons: 15584 Westchester Commons Way; Chesterfield: 12260 Branders Creek Drive, 794-2646 or encorestudio.com. Global Youth Village Teens from around the world meet and connect at this camp and garner an understanding of what motivates people from other countries and cultures. Bedford, 540-871-0882 or globalyouthvillage.org. *Green Adventures Summer Camps Campers learn about the plant kingdom through crafts, field studies and more. Ages 4-12. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 262-9887, ext. 322, or lewisginter.org. *Hampton University Academic and enrichment camps for all ages include programs in engineering, the arts, science, leadership and international studies. Hampton, 757-727-5237 or www.hamptonu.edu/academics/summer. *iD Tech Summer Computer Camps Coed residential and day camps at the College of William & Mary, University of Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Virginia. Ages 7-17. W&M: Williamsburg; U. Va: Charlottesville, 408-871-3700 or idtech.com. *Kids’ and Teens’ Camps & Classes at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Cross-cultural learning, studio projects and more for ages 5 to 17. Five days a week, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. 200 N. Boulevard, 340-1400 or vmfa.museum/programs/. *Latin Ballet of Virginia July 31-Aug. 11; Two-week course in ballet, Latin jazz, flamenco, modern, hip-hop and multicultural dance styles. For ages 5-14. Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen; Dominion Arts Center, 356-3876 or latinballet.com. *Mad Science Science-specialty camps; themes include robotics, rockets, roller coasters, forensics, inventions and more for grades 1-6 at locations throughout metro Richmond. 359-1500 or centralva.madscience.org. *Marianne Kelley’s School of Dance Camps with dancing instruction for ages 4 and up. Huguenot Village Shopping Center, 272-2108 or mariannekelleyschoolofdance.com. *Maymont Summer Camps Outdoor adventures and hands-on activities for 3-year-olds to rising eighth-graders. 2201 Shields Lake Drive, 358-7166, ext. 315, or maymont.org. *MSiC Camp Innovation Weeklong courses focusing on biology, computer technology, engineering and more for rising fourth- through ninth-graders. Camps are held at the MathScience Innovation Center (2401 Hartman St.) and John Tyler Community College’s Chester and Midlothian campuses. 343-6525 or mymsic.org. *MSI Richmond A partnership of the University of Richmond, Richmond Public Schools and the Altria Group, the Math Science Investigators five-week, non-residential program includes courses in STEM fields held at UR (applications required) for middle and high school students attending RPS. 289-8245 or spcs.richmond.edu/summer/msi. *The Music Tree Instruction in a variety of instruments, music theory, songwriting and music through film for a range of ages and skill levels. 3046 Stony Point Road, 571-1973 or themusictreeschool.com. Nature Camp Specializes in natural history and environmental science education, for students in grades 5-12. Vesuvius, 540-377-2491 (camp phone), 540-460-7897 (inquiries) or naturecamp.net. Randolph-Macon Academy Flight Camp Students entering grades 9-12 learn to fly a plane and may even solo in a Cessna 172. Front Royal, 540-636-5484 or rma.edu. *RMEP Summer Engineering Institute A three-week, application-based, program for middle and high school students related to science and engineering. There are also two application-based research assistant programs offered for rising or graduating seniors. Camps are held at Virginia State University and Virginia Commonwealth University. 420-2674 or rvamep.org. *School of Rock Music lessons for kids of all skill levels, leading up to a concert at the end of the week for families and friends. Ages 6-18. Short Pump: 4300 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen, 212-3900 or shortpump.schoolofrock.com; Midlothian: 13154 Midlothian Turnpike, 419-4925 or midlothian.schoolofrock.com. *Science Museum of Virginia A variety of STEM-related summer programs are taught by Science Museum educators. 2500 W. Broad St., 864-1400 or smv.org. Space Flight Adventure Camp Residential camps for students ages 11-15 interested in rockets, robots and space flight. Wallops Island, 757-824-3800 or vaspaceflightacademy.org. SPARC (School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community) SummerStarz Touring Ensemble (ages 9-14), Advanced BRAVO (rising ninth- to 12th-graders), BRAVO (rising sixth- to eighth-graders), BRAVO Jr. (rising fourth- to fifth-graders), SPARClers (rising first- to third-graders) and SPARClers Jr. (Pre-K to K). 2106-A N. Hamilton St., 353-3393 or sparconline.org. VCUarts’ Pre-College Summer Intensive This three-week, application-based residency program is open to rising 10th-graders through immediate high-school graduates and features instruction from VCUarts professors in performing, fine and design arts. Virginia Commonwealth University, 828-2787 or arts.vcu.edu/summerintensive. *VCU Discovery A variety of in-depth experiences in physical, life and health sciences, engineering and the arts at Virginia Commonwealth University. Grades 6-8. 827-3402 or mfyc.vcu.edu. *Virginia Historical Society Learn the basics of gardening in “Diggin’ in the Dirt,” “Junior Master Gardener” explores native plants, and “Junior Ambassador Passport Travels” teaches about different cultures. Held at the VHS’ Virginia House. 4301 Sulgrave Road, 353-4251 or vahistorical.org.