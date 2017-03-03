Replacing Bourne

Seventeen people have submitted applications to fill the open North Side 3rd District seat on the Richmond School Board. Among them are former School Board member Norma Murdoch-Kitt, former 3rd District City Council candidate Hassan Fountain Sr. and David Lambert, who ran for the 74th District Virginia House of Delegates seat in 2015.
Jeff Bourne resigned from the School Board after winning election to the House of Delegates last month. Bourne had held the seat since 2013 and was the last remaining incumbent from the previous board.
The board’s eight members will interview the applicants on Monday, March 13, at a special meeting; a public hearing will also be held. The board will then select an interim replacement on March 20. The interim member will serve until a special election is held in November. Whoever wins the special election will hold the seat until the current term expires in 2020.
Below is the full list of applicants
Tanya Arney
Melissa Cuba
Laurie Douglas Frye
Patricia Fishback
Hassan Fountain Sr.
Kenya Gibson
Patrick Hanes
Joann Henry
Lathaniel Kirts
David Lambert
Cindy Menz-Erb
Norma Murdoch-Kitt
Robert Peck
Hilary Scribner
Angela Simmons-Cason
Eric Spivack
Stephanie Walker
Angela Lewis, the School Board clerk, said in an email that residency for two of the applicants — Melissa Cuba and Patricia Fishback — could not be confirmed. Three others — Angela Simmons-Cason, Laurie Douglas Frye and Stephanie Walker — failed to submit their materials by the 4:30 p.m. deadline on Monday, Feb. 27, Lewis stated.