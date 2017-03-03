Replacing Bourne

Seventeen people have submitted applications to fill the open North Side 3rd District seat on the Richmond School Board. Among them are former School Board member Norma Murdoch-Kitt, former 3rd District City Council candidate Hassan Fountain Sr. and David Lambert, who ran for the 74th District Virginia House of Delegates seat in 2015.

Jeff Bourne resigned from the School Board after winning election to the House of Delegates last month. Bourne had held the seat since 2013 and was the last remaining incumbent from the previous board.

The board’s eight members will interview the applicants on Monday, March 13, at a special meeting; a public hearing will also be held. The board will then select an interim replacement on March 20. The interim member will serve until a special election is held in November. Whoever wins the special election will hold the seat until the current term expires in 2020.

Below is the full list of applicants

Tanya Arney

Melissa Cuba

Laurie Douglas Frye

Patricia Fishback

Hassan Fountain Sr.

Kenya Gibson

Patrick Hanes

Joann Henry

Lathaniel Kirts

David Lambert

Cindy Menz-Erb

Norma Murdoch-Kitt

Robert Peck

Hilary Scribner

Angela Simmons-Cason

Eric Spivack

Stephanie Walker

Angela Lewis, the School Board clerk, said in an email that residency for two of the applicants — Melissa Cuba and Patricia Fishback — could not be confirmed. Three others — Angela Simmons-Cason, Laurie Douglas Frye and Stephanie Walker — failed to submit their materials by the 4:30 p.m. deadline on Monday, Feb. 27, Lewis stated.